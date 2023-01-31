With many people struggling to find affordable housing and the rising cost of living, eligible low-income families will have increased housing choices under legislation that Senators Chris Coons and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) have reintroduced. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act, which aims to improve the federal government’s largest rental assistance program, will also give families improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods. The bipartisan bill would make it easier to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) — often referred to as Section 8 vouchers — and attract and retain landlords to the program.

