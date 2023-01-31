ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALB 10

Warnock introduces affordable housing legislation for Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with other senators, introduced a bipartisan bill to expand affordable housing for working families. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act is a bill that seeks to improve the federal government’s latest rental assistance. The bill would make it easier to access housing choice vouchers and attract and retain landlords to the program.
GEORGIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to allow tenants to stop paying rent stuck in committee

A proposed bill that would allow tenants to stop paying rent when life- or safety-threatening issues had not been repaired failed to pass out of committee Tuesday. House Bill 37, sponsored by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, drew praise from both sides of the aisle as well as from apartment associations and others who deal with renters for wanting to ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Legislation to Expand Affordable Housing Access for Low-Income Families in Rental Assistance Program

With many people struggling to find affordable housing and the rising cost of living, eligible low-income families will have increased housing choices under legislation that Senators Chris Coons and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) have reintroduced. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act, which aims to improve the federal government’s largest rental assistance program, will also give families improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods. The bipartisan bill would make it easier to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) — often referred to as Section 8 vouchers — and attract and retain landlords to the program.
DELAWARE STATE
kpic

Landlords and tenants pack hearing on eviction protections bill

SALEM, Ore. — At a packed legislative hearing Monday, tenants and landlords testified for and against increasing eviction protections in Oregon. If passed, Senate Bill 799 would increase some eviction protections and slow down non-payment eviction proceedings. "This will be an incredibly important part of solving our crisis of...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

‘Big session for housing’: Bipartisan group of lawmakers push for more construction

(The Center Square) – Presenting a united front, a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered inside the John L. O’Brien Building at the Capitol Campus in Olympia Tuesday afternoon for a press conference addressing Washington state’s housing supply challenges. “Right now, Washington needs 150,000 more housing units, but in the next 20 years we’re going to need more than a million new homes of all types, sizes, and shapes for our workers, our families, and mostly our aging seniors,” Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said during opening...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

WA lawmakers promise bipartisan action to boost housing supply

Legislators in Olympia are considering a host of bills to address the housing crisis, and Tuesday, members from both parties announced they're finding common ground. A group of lawmakers highlighted a suite of policy proposals, backed by both Republicans and Democrats, that would make regulatory and construction changes aimed at boosting the supply of homes across Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

