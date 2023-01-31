Dallas Zoo believes 2 of its monkeys were stolen after their habitat was 'intentionally compromised.' It follows a string of suspicious activity

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Related
Missing emperor tamarin monkeys found after Dallas Zoo released photo of Doritos-eating man in animals’ disappearance
TWO monkeys that were believed to have been stolen from the Dallas Zoo on Monday have been found inside a local abandoned home. The discovery came after authorities released images of a man who they wished to speak to about the monkey-napping. Police confirmed the animals were recovered and released...
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation
A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
12 squirrel monkeys stolen from a Louisiana zoo
That’s some real monkey business. Twelve squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo after it was broken into over the weekend, the facility said. The monkeys were taken from Zoosiana in Broussard just before midnight Saturday, the zoo said Monday. “Our facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th. The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” Zoosiana wrote in a Facebook post. Zoosiana didn’t share how many squirrel monkeys were in the exhibit before 12 were taken but noted that the remaining animals were checked by a veterinarian and animal care team...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Heartbreaking pic shows missing Madalina Cojocari, 11, in remote area that mom visited again after mystery disappearance
THE DISAPPEARANCE of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari remains an unsolved mystery 70 days after she vanished from her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. The search for the young girl has shifted from her home to the remote and rugged Madison County, a densely forested area in the Appalachian Mountains. The police,...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
Pair of monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo less than a month after leopard escaped
Two monkeys were reported missing from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, the latest in a series of animal incidents to rock the zoo, and now police are seeking help from the public. Members of the zoo's animal care team discovered two emperor tamarin monkeys missing from their habitats, which was "intentionally compromised," the Dallas Zoo told ABC News in a statement. Zoo officials alerted law enforcement officials about the missing monkeys, which have yet to be found. Dallas police issued an image of a person on Tuesday, saying, "Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo."
Update on Dallas Zoo suspicious activities: Two monkeys have been stolen, police say
Police have not named a suspect but shared a photo taken from the zoo’s surveillance video of a man, ‘walking through the zoo in a navy blue hoodie,’ according to the Dallas Morning News.
Tiger euthanized after escaping farm, attacking local man and animals
Johannesburg — Sheba, an 8-year-old tiger that escaped from a small enclosure at a farm south of Johannesburg over the weekend, was euthanized Monday after officials decided trying to recapture the animal was too risky. South African police in helicopters and rescue teams on foot spent five days following...
Former Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 goats for Christmas party
MEXICO CITY - The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo’s pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said. José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo on Jan. 12 following the death of a deer there.
Zoo animals sometimes find ways to escape, or get human help, but they can present danger
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Animals escaping their enclosures at zoos is a relatively rare event, but it does happen. Several incidents have been in the news in recent weeks. Zoos across the country strive to keep the animals separated from their human visitors, but animals will sometimes find ways to breach their enclosures, as happened last fall in Cleveland when a Mexican gray wolf got loose.
Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say
The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
WLFI.com
Woman is accused of helping Oregon kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster
An Oregon woman faces charges after allegedly helping a kidnapping suspect destroy and hide evidence last week while he was evading police, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN. Benjamin Foster, 36, was accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Oregon January 24. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
Mexican Wolf Being Relocated to Avoid Breeding with Domestic Dogs: REPORT
After traveling north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico, this Mexican wolf has a whole new conservation journey ahead of her. First, she’ll see transfer to Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility where she’ll pair with a proper mate. Then, after a few months acclimating, she’ll cross the border to Mexico with him where, hopefully, she’ll boost an endangered population, and not the wolf-dog hybrids of the southwestern U.S.
Twelve monkeys missing from Louisiana zoo as search for thief continues
(NEW YORK) -- Twelve squirrel monkeys that were stolen from Zoosiana, a Louisiana zoo, shortly before midnight Saturday remain missing five days later. The thief targeted facilities of smaller primates and "compromised" the squirrel monkey exhibit, successfully stealing 12 from the enclosure, according to zoo officials. The person who broke into the zoo first tried to gain access into the marmoset habitat, another small monkey, but was unsuccessful. The marmoset escaped its enclosure and was later caught by the zoo, George Matthew Oldenburg, the owner of Zoosiana, which is located in Broussard, told ABC News in an interview. The person then headed for the squirrel monkey exhibit and broke into the main house where monkeys sleep. There were 38 monkeys in that habitat, 12 of which were stolen, Oldenburg said.
Comments / 0