Altoona, PA

PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match

SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
SPRING GROVE, PA
wtaj.com

Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Local student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

High school athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Below is the list of local student-athletes who signed. Daniel Batrus (Altoona) – Penn State University-Altoona, golfEthan Black (Conemaugh Township) – Penn State University, footballIan Brandt (State College) – Old Dominion, footballZach Billotte (Clearfield) – Clarion University, footballMaddie Cowfer (Altoona) – […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State lands a New Jersey prep star for its 2025 class, more recruiting notes: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders examine all of Penn State’s recent recruiting success with offensive linemen on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. James Franklin is already working on the Nittany Lions’ 2025 recruiting class, which now includes New Jersey standout Jaelyne Matthews. PSU has also offered Wyomissing offensive lineman Caleb Brewer, a 2024 target.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Speedway Digest

Drake Troutman Dominates UMP Modified Winternationals Opener at East Bay

Three races into Drake Troutman’s DIRTcar UMP Modified tenure with Jerry Foster Racing, and it’s already paying dividends. Troutman, the 17-year-old racer from Hyndman, PA, claimed victory on the opening night of UMP Modified Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park with a clean sweep of the evening – turning the fastest lap of 59 cars in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and the 25-lap Feature.
HYNDMAN, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County

If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH

One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
