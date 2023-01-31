Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match
SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
West Perry wrestlers punch ticket to D3, 2A team finals; Trinity falls in quarterfinal and consolation matches
ELLIOTSBURG – It took a little more than six minutes of elapsed wrestling time in Wednesday night’s District 3, Class 2A team semifinal for West Perry to basically ensure itself a trip to Saturday afternoon’s championship. 7 — West Perry defeats Upper Dauphin in the District 3-2A...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Penn State’s tight end picture has changed: The 2022 top three are now a 2023 big two
Penn State’s tight ends were in the middle of everything that went right for the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2022. PSU’s top three at the position possessed the size and skill to be factors as blockers and receivers. The offense averaged 433.6 yards per game and scored just under 36 points per contest.
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Penn State flattened 80-60 at Purdue after sub Mason Gillis goes off for 9 threes; trip to Nebraska next | Jones
The plan was working as well as could be expected. Penn State’s new pivot man Michael Henn, very recently a deep backup, had done exactly what his coach Micah Shrewsberry had hoped. The well-traveled 25-year-old Henn, wearer of five different Division 1 uniforms in his college career, had emerged...
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
As No. 1 Penn State wrestlers move on from Iowa, No. 5 Ohio State awaits Friday in Columbus
From talk shows to idle chatter on social media, it seemed there were as many opinions about last Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual meet as there were people watching. And with 388,000 viewers setting a wrestling ratings record on the Big Ten Network and 16,000 attending at Bryce Jordan Center, that’s a lot of opinions.
Local student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
High school athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Below is the list of local student-athletes who signed. Daniel Batrus (Altoona) – Penn State University-Altoona, golfEthan Black (Conemaugh Township) – Penn State University, footballIan Brandt (State College) – Old Dominion, footballZach Billotte (Clearfield) – Clarion University, footballMaddie Cowfer (Altoona) – […]
Penn State lands a New Jersey prep star for its 2025 class, more recruiting notes: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders examine all of Penn State’s recent recruiting success with offensive linemen on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. James Franklin is already working on the Nittany Lions’ 2025 recruiting class, which now includes New Jersey standout Jaelyne Matthews. PSU has also offered Wyomissing offensive lineman Caleb Brewer, a 2024 target.
Drake Troutman Dominates UMP Modified Winternationals Opener at East Bay
Three races into Drake Troutman’s DIRTcar UMP Modified tenure with Jerry Foster Racing, and it’s already paying dividends. Troutman, the 17-year-old racer from Hyndman, PA, claimed victory on the opening night of UMP Modified Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park with a clean sweep of the evening – turning the fastest lap of 59 cars in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and the 25-lap Feature.
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida after racial slur finds college home
Marcus Stokes was once a Penn State quarterback commit. Then he was a Florida Gator. Then he put out a video rapping a song that include a racial slur, and everything went out the window. Well, Stokes has a spot to play college football after Wednesday’s signing day. It’s not...
Former Penn State QB Todd Blackledge leaves ESPN to lead NBC’s Big Ten football coverage
Penn State fans will recognize a familiar voice on NBC’s Big Ten broadcasts this fall. Todd Blackledge, who quarterbacked Penn State to its first claimed national championship in 1982, has left ESPN to headline NBC’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” college football announcing team this upcoming fall.
Spring Farms Elementary to stay closed for remainder of school year following fuel spill
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Southern Huntingdon County School District say the Spring Farms Elementary building will be closed for the remainder of the school year following last month's fuel spill. Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft confirmed that the school's students and staff will continue to report to...
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
