On Signing Day, Penn State Could Add to Its 2023 Recruiting Class
The Lions haven't turned the page on the 2023 class just yet. A new commitment could arrive on Signing Day.
Penn State flattened 80-60 at Purdue after sub Mason Gillis goes off for 9 threes; trip to Nebraska next | Jones
The plan was working as well as could be expected. Penn State’s new pivot man Michael Henn, very recently a deep backup, had done exactly what his coach Micah Shrewsberry had hoped. The well-traveled 25-year-old Henn, wearer of five different Division 1 uniforms in his college career, had emerged...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Onoh caps off Nittany Lions’ recruiting class
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJT) — A season ago Drew Allar was the shinny object in James Franklin’s recruiting class, but in 2023 it all about the guys who will be protecting the young quarterback, a group that drew deeper Wednesday with the singing of Maryland native Chimdy Onoh. The 6-foot-5-inch offensive linemen is the fourth four-star […]
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida after racial slur finds college home
Marcus Stokes was once a Penn State quarterback commit. Then he was a Florida Gator. Then he put out a video rapping a song that include a racial slur, and everything went out the window. Well, Stokes has a spot to play college football after Wednesday’s signing day. It’s not...
‘He can get Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was “overrated.”
Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa
Penn State took down another top-5 team.
Former Penn State QB Todd Blackledge leaves ESPN to lead NBC’s Big Ten football coverage
Penn State fans will recognize a familiar voice on NBC’s Big Ten broadcasts this fall. Todd Blackledge, who quarterbacked Penn State to its first claimed national championship in 1982, has left ESPN to headline NBC’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” college football announcing team this upcoming fall.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Central Dauphin celebrates five football players headed to next level
Despite a challenging 2022 football season, Central Dauphin had plenty to celebrate Wednesday during National Signing Day. One of the state’s most respected programs will send five players to the college ranks, and all were recognized by family, friends and teammates inside the school’s library.
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Thomas “Goose” Gosselin tapped to lead inaugural year of Reading United’s women’s team
Reading United A.C. announced Tuesday that Thomas “Goose” Gosselin has been named new Head Coach for the inaugural season of Reading United Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. With extensive experience in coaching women’s soccer and a passion for the sport, Gosselin is well equipped to lead the team to its first successful year.
Here’s what happens to some of the 67,000 plush toys from the Hershey Bears’ Teddy Bear Toss
Today was extra special for Milton Hershey School elementary students thanks to Hershey Bears fans. Not only were they visited by two Hershey Bears ice hockey team players, but several hundred plush toys from Sunday’s Hershey Bears Giant Teddy Bear Toss were spread out on tables in the school’s cafeteria.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
