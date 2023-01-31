ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

WTAJ

Onoh caps off Nittany Lions’ recruiting class

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJT) — A season ago Drew Allar was the shinny object in James Franklin’s recruiting class, but in 2023 it all about the guys who will be protecting the young quarterback, a group that drew deeper Wednesday with the singing of Maryland native Chimdy Onoh. The 6-foot-5-inch offensive linemen is the fourth four-star […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick

Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

