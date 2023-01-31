Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Aspen’s extreme political homogeneity: not good
The Aspen City Council’s Jan. 23 work session included an exchange between Councilman Skippy Mesirow, Community Development Director Philip Supino and City Manager Sara Ott that made my ears perk up. The meeting’s seven-page memo detailed the community development department’s 2023 work plan. Included on the memo’s second page...
Aspen Daily News
Torre asks for support
I am happy to announce my campaign for mayor, and I am writing to ask for your support and your vote in the the upcoming election. I am seeking a final term as mayor to continue working for Aspen on the issues that impact our community. I am very proud of my four years in office, and I am optimistic about the direction Aspen is heading in. I am hopeful for two more years to continue the good work that has been started and to keep improving our processes and outcomes.
Aspen Daily News
Hunt’s graveyard for Aspen ambitions
We hate what Mark Hunt is doing to Aspen, but we are in a hurry for him to get it done. It is proof of how unsettled we are. I wonder if I am the only person who has come around to not caring if he ever finishes any of his Aspen projects. Forever is an admittedly long time, but it wouldn’t bother me if it took him until then before he starts cutting grand-opening ribbons.
Aspen Daily News
Please replace flag
To the Aspen Police Department: Please remove the mutilated flag in your lobby and replace it with a proper American flag.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen wants feedback on updated park rental policy
Community members are invited to attend an open house hosted by the city of Aspen next week to provide feedback on park rental policies and what should be included in an update. In recent years, the city’s parks have experienced an increase in usage related to weddings, large scale events,...
Aspen Daily News
Who will pay the bill?
The city of Aspen is engaged in an expensive outreach program endorsing a 25-year-old concept (the “straight shot”) that it calls the “preferred alternative” as a new entrance into Aspen. “Preferred” is somewhat misleading. Since 2002 (the last public vote on the issue), voters in both the city of Aspen and Pitkin County have preferred the S-curve over the straight shot.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board considers grants for emergency repairs
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors considered a new grant program on Wednesday that would assist homeowners with making essential capital repairs on their homes. The board last discussed the proposal on Dec. 14 and was supportive of including non-emergency essential repairs and the potential addition of a...
Aspen Daily News
Operator shortage results in Pitkin Alert for canceled RFTA routes Tuesday
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has seen minor cancellations here and there throughout the winter due to worker shortages, but in most situations, RFTA has pivoted resources from lines like the BRT or L that runs up and down the valley consistently to ensure coverage across all routes, without a need to mass-blast information across the valley.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 31
The first annual Aspen Snow Ball took place at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen over the weekend. Hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, the event helped to raise $2.5 million in support of COSF’s launch and dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients. Proceeds from the event will go to Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen gallery’s doors open for Ghanaian painter
Casterline|Goodman Gallery in Aspen is presenting the debut solo exhibition of contemporary Ghanaian painter Seth Fiifi Afful. The show, titled “Beauty in Unity,” opens today and will run through March 1 at Casterline|Goodman’s primary location, 611 E. Cooper Ave. The exhibition, featuring around 17 paintings by Afful, is a historic moment for the Ghanaian artist and the Aspen gallery: It marks the first time that his work will be shown in the United States.
Aspen Daily News
Dispatchers seek relief from false crash notices
The Pitkin County emergency dispatch center is seeking relief from ongoing false alarms from the “crash detection” feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch. The dispatch center issued a PitkinAlert to its subscribers Tuesday appealing to owners of those devices to update to the latest operating systems and to respond immediately when their devices provide a warning that a crash detection message will be sent.
Aspen Daily News
Analysis paralysis
It is easy to get waylaid when solving problems by what many call “analysis paralysis.” It is better to move on with your best choice. I have been reading the letters to the editor offering seemingly endless ideas for a new Entrance to Aspen. I believe many of these letter writers are NIMBYs of the preferred record of decision.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA to consider rightsizing pilot program
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors will hear a proposal on Wednesday regarding a voluntary right-sizing program that the board gave its blessing to in the fall. The board last discussed the new program on Oct. 5, saying they supported a program in which people could voluntarily downsize...
Aspen Daily News
Glenwood Springs chamber’s awards gala an opportunity to flash back to 1980s prom night
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will celebrate local businesses and individuals and present awards to outstanding community members at its annual gala on Saturday at Hotel Colorado. It’s a longstanding event that recognizes local businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. The evening also will transport attendees...
Comments / 0