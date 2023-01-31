ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
SB Nation

Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Cedric Soares loaned to Fulham

Cedric Soares completed his loan down the road from Arsenal to Fulham. It’s a dry loan for the Portuguese fullback, with the Cottagers covering his salary for the remainder of the season. The move didn’t go through until almost the 11th hour because Fulham had to finalize the full purchase of the on-loan Shane Duffy from Brighton & Hove Albion to free up a loaned player registration spot.
SB Nation

Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto

Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo

Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
BBC

'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'

It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
Yardbarker

Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
FOX Sports

Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences

The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...

