BBC
Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker to miss Champions League tie with injury
Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury. The France forward was injured in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Montpellier and has been ruled out for three weeks. It proved to be a night to...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Kylian Mbappe set to be named new France captain aged 24 after Hugo Lloris’ retirement following World Cup heartache
KYLIAN MBAPPE is set to be named the new France national team captain aged 24, according to reports. Les Bleus are on the hunt for a new skipper to lead the side going forwards following Hugo Lloris' international retirement. The Tottenham stopper wore the armband at the World Cup in...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Karim Benzema and Eder Militao BOTH go off injured for Real Madrid two weeks before Liverpool Champions League clash
REAL MADRID have suffered a DOUBLE injury scare ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos, who defeated Jurgen Klopp's side in last season's final, face the Reds again in the first leg of the last-16 at Anfield on February 21. However, they could be sweating on...
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Chelsea & PSG push for approval of Hakim Ziyech loan
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both hopeful that French footballing authorities will sanction Hakim Ziyech's loan move, sources have confirmed to 90min.
SB Nation
Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Cedric Soares loaned to Fulham
Cedric Soares completed his loan down the road from Arsenal to Fulham. It’s a dry loan for the Portuguese fullback, with the Cottagers covering his salary for the remainder of the season. The move didn’t go through until almost the 11th hour because Fulham had to finalize the full purchase of the on-loan Shane Duffy from Brighton & Hove Albion to free up a loaned player registration spot.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto
Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo
Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Soccer-Darmian sends Inter into Coppa Italia semi-finals
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Defending champions Inter Milan reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Atalanta thanks to a second-half goal from Matteo Darmian.
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
BBC
'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
Yardbarker
Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries & Samir Handanovic Will All Be Fit & Available For Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
All of midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and wingback Denzel Dumfries will be fit for the Nerazzurri in Sunday’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that all three of the trio will be fit and available to be in the squad for the Milan derby against the Rossoneri over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
FOX Sports
Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences
The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
