Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
CNBC
Nearly a year on from the supposed Russian exodus, most major companies have yet to withdraw
A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine. By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
U.S. labor cost growth smallest in a year
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in its fight against inflation.
Analysis: Fed feeds Wall Street's soft landing hopes, though recession fears still loom
Feb 2 (Reuters) - A more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stands to further boost hopes of slowing rate hikes and a so-called economic soft landing that have fueled a powerful rebound in U.S. stocks.
6 Things That Are Getting More Expensive Even as Inflation Cools
Inflation is finally slowing down, and the Federal Reserve is expected to opt for a smaller interest rate hike this week, but certain items just keep getting more expensive. The inflation rate for the past year is 6.5%, according to the U.S. government's latest consumer price index (CPI) report. That figure has declined for three consecutive months, but it remains high by historical standards. And some 15% of Americans still think inflation is the top issue facing the country.
Bond investors brace for recession as Fed expected to slow pace of tightening
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Recession worries are sending investors into Treasuries and other fixed income investments ahead of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2023, even as stocks start the year with a hopeful rally.
CNBC
Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar, Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices on Tuesday were on track for their third straight monthly gain, helped by an overall weaker dollar and expectations around slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was near its session-highs, up 0.23% to $1,928.23 per ounce by 4:30 p.m. ET. Bullion has gained 5.7%...
Russia is aiming for $200 billion of trade with China as it backs 'no limits' partnership with Beijing
Russia aims hit $200 billion of trade with China this year and vowed to bring its relationship with Beijing to a "new level." The Kremlin also reiterated its "no limits" strategic partnership with China. Russia has increasingly relied on China after being shunned by the West over its war on...
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost.
Quartz
The IMF's improved economic outlook won't change the plans of central banks
The world economy is faring slightly better than expected. Of course, global growth is projected to fall to 2.9% in 2023, down from a 3.4% expansion in 2022, according to fresh projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But that’s still 0.2 percentage points higher than predicted in the IMF’s outlook last October.
Euro zone factories are likely over the worst - PMI
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity eased again last month suggesting the worst may be over, according to a survey which showed price pressures slackened and the fall in demand moderated, driving a surge in optimism.
kalkinemedia.com
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise as investors digest Fed's smaller quarter-point hike
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's smaller rate hike of 25 basis points and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged inflation is falling. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.52% in its final hour of trade with the Hang Seng tech...
Comments / 0