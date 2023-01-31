ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONFIRMED: Sunderland sign Joe Anderson from Everton on permanent deal

By Michael Graham
 2 days ago

Sunderland have completed their fourth signing of the January transfer window with Joe Anderson joining from Everton.

The 21-year-old defender has signed a permanent deal with the Black Cats, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with an option of a further year.

He follows Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt in what is shaping up to be a good window for the Championship play-off hopefuls..

As first reported by Sunderland Nation , the clubs agreed a fee for Anderson over the weekend after Everton decided he was unlikely to be given a chance on Merseyside.

RELATED: Who is new Sunderland defender Joe Anderson? All you need to know

After joining, Anderson told safc.com: “I’m over the moon to make the move, the minute the Club were interested I wanted to come here.

"I met the Head Coach and really liked what he had to say, and the fact he was also a centre back means I’ll have a lot to learn from him. It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sunderland are unlikely to be done as far as January goes either, with Kristjaan Speakman still hoping to sign at least one striker and an experienced central midfield player.

