Best Bet to open in former A-Frame space on Washington Boulevard. It’s official, chef Jason Neroni will bring the much-anticipated restaurant, Best Bet, to the former A-Frame restaurant space in Culver City at 12565 Washington Blvd as reported by What Now Los Angeles. No specific opening date has been announced yet, but it is estimated that the opening will take place in either late winter or early spring of 2023. The classic A-Frame building has undergone extensive renovations and will now boast a bright red Forza Forni oven and tables from Ojai Oak and artwork by Pascal Shirley and Evan Sung, local craftspeople and friends of the chef. The space definitely will have a 70s-style vibe.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO