yovenice.com
Public Interest Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at Ballona Wetlands Hearing
Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last week, objecting to the silencing of members of the public at a December 2022 hearing about a proposed industrial habitat alteration plan for the Ballona Wetlands. The letter seeks a new hearing in which...
yovenice.com
Column: Doing the Job and Doing It Well!
Retired Attorney Clark Brown is a “no-nonsense” Venetian fighting the plague of street encampments here in the neighborhood!. In politics, government and life; there are show horses and work horses. Clark Brown is a work horse. In the case of this longtime Venetian and retired attorney, his zeal...
yovenice.com
Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114
The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong, and internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and composer Talon Smith unite their musical brilliance for a very special performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114 at First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica. The concert will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.
yovenice.com
Over 200 Protesters Lock Arms in Venice to Honor Memory of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson
Black Lives Matter-led protest takes place in Venice Sunday afternoon. More than 200 demonstrators blocked traffic at Venice and Lincoln boulevards on Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Keenan Anderson in LA. Led by Black Lives Matter, protestors locked arms to honor the memory of both victims who had died during arrests.
yovenice.com
New Pizza Joint Coming From The Rose Venice’s Chef Jason Neroni
Best Bet to open in former A-Frame space on Washington Boulevard. It’s official, chef Jason Neroni will bring the much-anticipated restaurant, Best Bet, to the former A-Frame restaurant space in Culver City at 12565 Washington Blvd as reported by What Now Los Angeles. No specific opening date has been announced yet, but it is estimated that the opening will take place in either late winter or early spring of 2023. The classic A-Frame building has undergone extensive renovations and will now boast a bright red Forza Forni oven and tables from Ojai Oak and artwork by Pascal Shirley and Evan Sung, local craftspeople and friends of the chef. The space definitely will have a 70s-style vibe.
yovenice.com
LAPD Links TikTok to Rise in Kia and Hyundai Vehicle Thefts in Los Angeles
Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws. Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in the City of Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase in thefts since 2021. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, social media platform TikTok has fueled these thefts, with many videos showing would-be thieves how to take advantage of security flaws in these cars.
yovenice.com
Los Angeles Welcomes Girl Scout Cookie Season With New Treat!
Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup. Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is here! 3.4 million cookie packages were distributed to thousands of Girl Scouts over the weekend. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
