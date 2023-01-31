Read full article on original website
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best places to dine locally.
(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate
The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
Harleysville Wawa One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022.
As Birds Head to Superbowl, This Wayne Resident Upcycles Eagles Merch for Women
Between classes, an internship, and running a small business, Wayne’s Isabella Dahrouch has a lot on her plate. With the Birds heading to the Super Bowl, the demand for her “hot girl” Eagles apparel could skyrocket, writes Beatrice Forman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dahrouch is one of...
Chester County’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
Two brothers serving authentic Italian food at D'Angelo's Ristorante for over 3 decades
If you're looking for a romantic spot for dinner, there are two brothers who have been serving up authentic Italian fare in their namesake restaurant in Center City for 33 years.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Christiana Mall | Shopping mall in Delaware
The Christiana Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located between the cities of Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, United States. The mall is situated at the intersection of Interstate 95 (exit 4A) and Delaware Route 1/Delaware Route 7 (DE 1 exit 164), near the Cavaliers Country Club, and close to the center of the Northeast megalopolis.
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker. While some of those beers come with a higher price tag, consumers are more than willing to pay...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Upper Dublin’s Fire & Ice Fest: outdoor activities, food trucks, vendors & more
Upper Dublin Township’s Fire & Ice Fest will be held on Friday, February 24 from 6-9pm and Saturday, February 25th from 3-8pm at 801 Loch Alsh Avenue. The event is entirely outdoors. Activities include: ice skating, inflatables, entertainment & music, ice sculptures, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden. The event will conclude with a fireworks display on Saturday night.
New Garden Township acquires land for 106-acre public park in Chester County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New Garden Township has acquired 106-acres of land, formerly the site of the Loch Nairn Golf Club, for use as a passive-recreation park complete with walking trails.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
Get That White Suit Cleaned: Conshohocken Pub Revives NYC Disco Mecca Studio 54
A Conshohocken restaurant bar is recreating the glitz, glam, and disco beat of one of the most iconic 1970s hot spots on the East Coast: Manhattan’s Studio 54. M. English covered the announcement of the Feb. 25 event in The Times Herald. The Studio 54 Adult Prom will take...
