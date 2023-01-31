ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate

The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Christiana Mall | Shopping mall in Delaware

The Christiana Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located between the cities of Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, United States. The mall is situated at the intersection of Interstate 95 (exit 4A) and Delaware Route 1/Delaware Route 7 (DE 1 exit 164), near the Cavaliers Country Club, and close to the center of the Northeast megalopolis.
NEWARK, DE
phl17.com

11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
WILMINGTON, DE
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin’s Fire & Ice Fest: outdoor activities, food trucks, vendors & more

Upper Dublin Township’s Fire & Ice Fest will be held on Friday, February 24 from 6-9pm and Saturday, February 25th from 3-8pm at 801 Loch Alsh Avenue. The event is entirely outdoors. Activities include: ice skating, inflatables, entertainment & music, ice sculptures, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden. The event will conclude with a fireworks display on Saturday night.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

