Top Stories, Jan. 31
Here's the latest for Tuesday January 31st: More Memphis officials disciplined or fired; Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies; Sec. of State Blinken urges calm in Middle East; 10 wounded in Florida drive-by shooting.
Here's the latest for Tuesday January 31st: More Memphis officials disciplined or fired; Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies; Sec. of State Blinken urges calm in Middle East; 10 wounded in Florida drive-by shooting.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0