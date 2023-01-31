Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations
I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
WYFF4.com
South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class is very underrated | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivinis & Blair Angulo discuss a very under-the-radar and impressive 2023 recruiting class that Shane Beamer and South Carolina are bringing to Columbia.
wach.com
Cooler and wet again to start off February around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll start off mild, cloudy, and foggy again Wednesday morning. The day is going to play out predominantly dry, but a few quick showers can't be ruled out: Check on showers with our Live Radar. Colder air will drop in from the north as we...
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
Coyote Breeding Season in South Carolina has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyote breeding season runs from January to March in South Carolina. During this time, males may be more aggressive and emboldened as his typical workload is doubled — not only is he on the prowl for food — he’s looking for love.
wspa.com
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. Workouts to...
wach.com
Charter schools drawing teachers, students in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Throughout the pandemic, many parents looked at options for their children's’ education and many charter schools saw a boost in enrollment. At a sub-committee meeting at the State House, representatives from one school group along with families, talked about their plans for expansion. Charter...
thenewirmonews.com
Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast
A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land. “The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
USC Gamecock
Crafting your Columbia winter wardrobe
Striking the perfect balance of stylish and seasonally appropriate can be a difficult task, especially in the unpredictable climate of Columbia. There’s good news, though — your dream winter wardrobe is within reach (in fact, it may already be hiding in your closet). Try out the following trends...
gsabizwire.com
Truliant Plans Rapid Growth In S.C. Upstate With More Than 10 Locations
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced plans for four new branch locations in Upstate South Carolina in the next three years, with a goal of more than ten locations when its rapid regional expansion is complete. The four new locations are in addition to two previously announced...
country1037fm.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Named One of America’s Most Dangerous States… AGAIN!
Well, what can you say when it comes to this one? Be mindful, this is just a report of the state overall. There are tons of areas in every state that are rough and some areas that are perfectly fine. Let’s just get that out of the way before we dive into this information. Wondering if you live in one of America’s most dangerous states? Or maybe you already know. From the news, we see horror stories when it comes to some states, but things can truly happen anywhere. Some states may be more frequent than others.
WIS-TV
Disability Advocacy Day at South Carolina State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations will be celebrating its 34th Annual Disability Advocacy Day, where they will celebrate the contributions made by people of all abilities. According to event organizers, the event’s theme will be “Unite to Impact Change” and will happen at 9...
