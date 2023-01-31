ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center

Delaware County Councilis considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
