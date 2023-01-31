Read full article on original website
Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt for thousands in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration announced a proposal on Thursday to cancel overdue medical debt for Connecticut residents who have struggled to pay their bills. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it on Thursday morning in Hartford. He said he based the proposal on a...
Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly
The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
Gov. Lamont announces final set of proposals to improve gun safety in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the final set of proposals he will introduce during this year's legislative session - with a focus on strengthening the state's efforts to eliminate gun violence. This set of proposals is concentrated on preventing suicides, accidents and domestic violence. The proposals include the following: requiring...
OP-ED | Connecticut Is Continuing To Set The Standard For Reproductive Rights
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — what was supposed to be settled law — the question of access to abortion was thrown to the individual states. You may believe that state governments should have the larger say over their residents’ lives — and be connected less to the oversight of a federal government. The interesting thing about that stance is that you must then acknowledge that other states are free to behave precisely the same way.
CT’s paid leave program denied one-third of claims in the first year
When Heather Rowan gave birth to her son, Theodore, she and her husband were eager to take advantage of a new state program that provides paid time off for parents. Rowan, a social worker from Putnam, says she brought a folder of paid leave materials to the hospital the day she was induced so that she could get their applications in right after Theodore was born.
Lamont Considering Program to Erase Medical Debt As Part of Budget Proposal
Gov. Ned Lamont wants to use $20 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funding to contract with a company that buys medical debt. The idea is that the company would contact hospital and medical providers directly to purchase the debt and negotiate with hospitals to cancel some debt. The holder of the medical debt wouldn’t need to apply for the funding.
Gov. Ned Lamont pushes for gun control on state level
Five states currently ban the open-carrying of guns. Connecticut hopes to begin the sixth by the end of this year. Banning open carry is just one of six state gun reform proposals Gov. Ned Lamont has put forward in the last week during a series of events criss-crossing the state. He unveiled the first half of his proposals in Waterbury last Monday and proposed the second half last Thursday in Hartford.
Connecticut Contractor Faces Willful Violations After OSHA Finds Trenching Violations
OSHA also proposed $375K in penalties. OSHA said that a contractor’s lack of safeguards played a part in a worker's death last year, and now the company is facing about $375K in proposed penalties. According to a news release, in July 2022, a worker was in an eight-foot-deep trench...
Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs
… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
Lawmakers, Advocates Push for Legislation to Improve CT Emergency Medical System
Some state lawmakers and medical professionals are pushing for legislation that would improve Connecticut’s emergency medical system. Senate Democrats brought proposed reforms before the Public Health Committee Monday. They say a shortage of EMTs and paramedics is leading to slow response times in parts of the state and burnout for workers.
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
State seeks to diversify Connecticut's teachers
Educators point to Capital Prep Charter School in Bridgeport as a place that has found solutions to recruiting a more diverse group of teachers.
CT Democrats propose limiting when insurance carriers can require pre-authorizations
Connecticut Democrats proposed limiting when insurance carriers can require pre-authorization for prescriptions and medical tests.
How is Nuvance complying with its affiliation agreement? Danbury, New Milford hospitals to discuss
DANBURY — Nuvance Health will provide an update next week on the latest developments at Danbury and New Milford hospitals. The event, which will include an update on the affiliation that created the seven-hospital system Nuvance Health, will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 through a livestream video.
Connecticut bridge to be featured on new postage stamp
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut bridge will be featured on a postage stamp. The United States Postal Service released new stamps for 2023, which included four stamps with bridges from the U.S. on them. The four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps feature photographs of bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying […]
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money
The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
Labor Advocates Say It’s Time to Tip The Scales and Pay Minimum Wage to All Workers
Connecticut lawmakers will consider this session whether to eliminate a “subminimum wage” for tipped workers like servers and require all employers to pay their staff at least minimum wage, a co-chair of the legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee said Tuesday. The soon-to-be raised bill was one...
