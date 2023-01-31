ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly

The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Connecticut Is Continuing To Set The Standard For Reproductive Rights

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — what was supposed to be settled law — the question of access to abortion was thrown to the individual states. You may believe that state governments should have the larger say over their residents’ lives — and be connected less to the oversight of a federal government. The interesting thing about that stance is that you must then acknowledge that other states are free to behave precisely the same way.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Considering Program to Erase Medical Debt As Part of Budget Proposal

Gov. Ned Lamont wants to use $20 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funding to contract with a company that buys medical debt. The idea is that the company would contact hospital and medical providers directly to purchase the debt and negotiate with hospitals to cancel some debt. The holder of the medical debt wouldn’t need to apply for the funding.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Gov. Ned Lamont pushes for gun control on state level

Five states currently ban the open-carrying of guns. Connecticut hopes to begin the sixth by the end of this year. Banning open carry is just one of six state gun reform proposals Gov. Ned Lamont has put forward in the last week during a series of events criss-crossing the state. He unveiled the first half of his proposals in Waterbury last Monday and proposed the second half last Thursday in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
webbikeworld.com

Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs

… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut bridge to be featured on new postage stamp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut bridge will be featured on a postage stamp. The United States Postal Service released new stamps for 2023, which included four stamps with bridges from the U.S. on them. The four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps feature photographs of bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money

The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy