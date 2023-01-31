When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — what was supposed to be settled law — the question of access to abortion was thrown to the individual states. You may believe that state governments should have the larger say over their residents’ lives — and be connected less to the oversight of a federal government. The interesting thing about that stance is that you must then acknowledge that other states are free to behave precisely the same way.

