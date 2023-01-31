ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Joy Heinbaugh, Clayton Bendell running for Franklin County register and recorder

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
 2 days ago

A longtime county employee and an executive of a local family business are seeking the opportunity to become Franklin County's next register and recorder .

Joy Heinbaugh and Clayton Bendell announced in late January they will run in the Republican primary on May 16. Candidates have until March 7 to file nomination petitions to get on the ballot.

Before retiring last fall, Linda Miller served as register and recorder for 35 years. The office is responsible for recording all land records, mortgages, deeds and other documents. It also handles probate estates and serves as a collection agency for the state Department of Revenue for state realty transfer tax and inheritance tax.

Joy Heinbaugh has 'proven track record'

Heinbaugh, 45, served as Miller's deputy for 17 years. She has been the interim register and recorder since Oct. 1, as Miller recommended she be appointed in her resignation letter to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

"She has been proactive in learning every aspect of the position and she can manage the operations of the office. Joy is respected by the office staff, colleagues, attorneys and the public," Miller wrote of Heinbaugh in the letter.

The governor may appoint someone to fill the position through the end of the year, to complete Miller's term. The governor's press office did not provide an update on late last week.

Heinbaugh said she has a "proven track record" overseeing the office's operations. She said the office records and maintains about 19,000 land documents each year, and it collected about $30 million for the Department of Revenue in 2022.

Heinbaugh previously spent a number of years working in the county's voter registration office and treasurer's office.

"I love my job and ask the Republican voters of Franklin County to 'Choose JOY' for Register and Recorder on the May 16, 2023 Municipal Primary ballot," she said in her campaign announcement. "If elected, I promise I will continue to provide decisive leadership, competence and superb customer service to the residents of our county while committing to work in a full time capacity."

Heinbaugh graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School and continues to live in Waynesboro with her husband. They have three grown sons.

Clayton Bendell touts 'contemporary vision'

Bendell pointed to his experience serving with the Franklin County Republican Committee as influencing his desire to serve the public in another capacity.

"I firmly believe that our elected officials at all levels have a responsibility to ensure that we are getting the most out of every tax dollar spent. If elected, I will bring fresh ideas and contemporary vision to the Register & Recorder’s office, while ensuring the office remains efficient and accountable," he said in his campaign announcement.

Bendell works as vice president and director of operations at Thompson Oil Co. in Waynesboro.

He graduated from James Buchanan High School in 2017. He went on to get a bachelor's degree in political science from Shippensburg University.

Bendell is chairman of the Franklin County Young Republicans and serves with other community organizations, he said.

“I enjoy public and community service and would be honored to serve Franklin County as your next Register & Recorder. If elected, I am committed to making efficient and effective decisions, providing quality service and working for the taxpayers and citizens of Franklin County," he said.

Bendell lives in Montgomery Township.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Joy Heinbaugh, Clayton Bendell running for Franklin County register and recorder

