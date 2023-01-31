The legendary mindset coach taught me that my eternal situation can be changed through internal work. The secret is in accountability - and it’s just one example of the insight I got out of Rudi Riekstins’ recent keynote.I’ve never been big on self-development. Up until recently, I viewed progress as something to be externally chased, not internally ignited. I brute forced my way into becoming a top performer at work at the cost of a personal life that was left to run on autopilot. I spent my days in a constant state of reaction: running into unexpected twists of fate,...

1 DAY AGO