Shippensburg, PA

Greyhound turnaround: How Shippensburg is inching closer to a return to the postseason

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
 2 days ago

The 2021-22 season didn’t go according to plan for the Greyhounds girls' basketball team.

They finished 5-13, finding themselves 23rd in the final District 3 5A power rankings, well outside a possible postseason spot.

But after returning much of last year’s corps -- now older and more experienced -- and bringing in new head coach Eric Minor, the ship has been turned around.

Shippensburg was 10-9 heading into Monday night's game and currently holds the 11th spot in the 5A rankings, which would make them one of 14 teams to qualify for districts.

Elke Staver, one of the senior leaders of the team, knew that a bounce back was in the cards.

“We weren’t happy with the way we ended our season, so this year, all summer we worked hard and came in knowing that we were going to have a better season,” Staver said.

A look at his tenure: Chambersburg AD Ron Coursey leaves behind legacy of bringing people together

The last week, including Friday night’s 74-45 win over James Buchanan, is the perfect representation for just how far this team has come this year.

The Greyhounds started the season 3-6, with a few blowout losses, one to Northern, and a close loss to James Buchanan. But since then, they have gone 7-3, and last week, they played Northern, who sits at 16-2, down to the wire, and avenged their earlier loss by running away from the Rockets.

“We lost to them by four the last time so we knew coming into today what we were up against and what we needed to do to win,” Staver said.

One of the reasons why Minor was optimistic for this season was the presence of seniors like Staver, Ryleigh Minor and Acasia Beam and the experience that they bring.

“There’s a lot of talent here,” Eric Minor said. “We have strong seniors. Let them play and let them realize how good they are.”

That talent was on display against the Rockets. Staver finished with a team-high 17 points, 13 in the first quarter, and Minor scored 16 points.

“This win lets them know that we’re a pretty good team …” Eric Minor said. “We’re coming together as a team.”

According to Staver, the culture that Minor has brought in since taking over has been an important part of the team’s growth.

“He’s so positive, and that makes us positive,” Staver said. “It’s just a good environment to be around. He listens to what we have to say, we listen to him. It’s just respect all around.”

Only a handful of games remain in the regular season, with work still to do to hold on to the postseason spot.

But Staver hopes that this momentum that the team has can carry them through.

“We just want to take everything we did tonight and keep that momentum going into those big games,” Staver said.

