Pennsylvania State

RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media

Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department...
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
