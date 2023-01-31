Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Ivanka Trump Worries Followers With Weight Loss Following Mother Ivana Trump’s Passing: ‘You Lost So Much Weight’
Ivanka Trump, 41, has got her Instagram followers talking for other reasons this week, as they have noticed that she has lost a *lot* of weight since her mother, Ivana Trump, passed away in July 2022. Although there may have been subtle changes to he...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network. “It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers…
Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media
Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department...
Delco State Senator Amanda Cappelletti 1st to Give Birth in Office
State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, representing the 17th District covering Haverford and Radnor Townships, is breaking new ground in the Senate. Cappelletti will be the first Pennsylvania Senator to give birth while in office, writes Grace Panetta for Lebtown.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0