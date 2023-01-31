ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, FL

Talquin Co-Op to receive $39 million federal loan for infrastructure

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Talquin Electric Cooperative stands to receive $39 million in federal funding to connect more customers and make improvements to its power lines running through North Florida.

Part of the Biden Administration’s Electric Loan Program, Talquin is among five electricity organizations to receive a share of more than $368 million though the U.S. Department of Agriculture for energy infrastructure in mostly rural areas.

Talquin, located in Quincy, serves more than 55,000 customers in Gadsden, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties. Its funding will go toward connecting another 1,720 customer and making improvements to or building 144 miles of power lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eM7JB_0kX82ydC00

The Democrat has reached out to Talquin Electric Co-op officials for comment.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the funding on Monday.

“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” Vilsack said in a press release. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”

Other electric companies in Florida that received funding include the Central Florida Electric Cooperative, the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, the Peace River Electric Cooperative and the Suwanee Valley Electric Cooperative.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Talquin Co-Op to receive $39 million federal loan for infrastructure

