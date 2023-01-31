ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
AFP

Gunmen shoot dead 'fearless' Afghan woman ex-lawmaker

Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday. "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
WVNews

What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's deadly insurgency?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months. The bombing is likely to...
France 24

Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave

The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
WHIO Dayton

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says

Taliban ministers have told a senior UN official they plan to draw up new guidelines to allow Afghan women to work in some humanitarian operations. Martin Griffiths told the BBC he had received "encouraging responses" from a wide range of Taliban ministers during talks in Kabul, even if last month's edict banning Afghan women working for NGOs is not reversed.
The Associated Press

Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday’s suicide bombing that killed...
The Jewish Press

Coastal Israel Rattled by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Residents of Israel living along the country’s Mediterranean coast were rattled Wednesday by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, the Israel Geological Survey said. The earthquake struck the area between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, with its epicenter recorded some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Lindos, in the Greek island of Rhodes.
The Jewish Press

Gallant: Terrorists will be Brought to Court or the Cemetery

All terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to the cemetery,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...

