Vic Mensa has dropped a new track titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” with the help of Thundercat and R&B singer Maeta. Like the title, the track harbors a smooth and romantic cadence – adding to the Chicago rapper’s multifaceted sound. But what seals the song as a melodic cut are the buttery sonic sounds and harmonies implemented by Thundercat and Maeta. Interestingly enough, even Mensa taps into his the soft and sweeter side of his voice with the chorus. “Beautiful in the streetlights/Strawberry Louis Vuitton/Parisian nights in the moon/Ooh, how speak with your eyes/Money and the fame, ayy/The goals were just your turn, ayy/They hate you then they love you, they love you then they hate you again,” sings Mensa.

2 DAYS AGO