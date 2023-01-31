Read full article on original website
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video
"Lavender Haze" is the third single off Taylor Swift's Midnights album Taylor Swift is showing off her sultry side. The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, released the video to her latest single "Lavender Haze" Friday, which features daring shots of Swift mouthing the words to the song while appearing topless in a lavender-colored pool. Swift also gets close up with transgender model Laith Ashley in a bedroom and nightclub during the '70s-themed video, while other shots show her crawling through a maze of lavender, dancing in a mist and singing in...
Morgan Wallen’s New Music Video Suggests Fans Haven’t Actually Canceled Him
After Morgan Wallen was caught on tape shouting a racial slur in 2021, the response to his new music video suggests he wasn't canceled after all.
2023 Grammys Will Honor 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With Tribute By A-List Artists
These iconic artists will pay homage to Hip-Hop with a massive performance.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated
One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
Ciara creates stylish look out of cargo pants: 'Literally cut them up'
Ciara is a singer, dancer, businesswoman... and a fashion designer, maybe?. The "Level Up" singer posted a stylish video of herself on Sunday wearing a matching tan bandeau-style crop top and bottom. She completed the look with a bucket hat, gold chain and thigh-high boots with lots of buckles. "Y'all...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years: Black Sabbath, Solo Career, Addiction, Married Life, Reality TV and More
A heavy metal icon. Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide between his solo career and his days as a member of Black Sabbath. The England native got his start in 1967 when he joined bassist Geezer Butler’s first band, Rare Breed, as a vocalist. Although the group didn’t last long, the duo […]
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., Shares Video for New Song: Watch
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced his new album, Henry St., with a video for the new song “Every Little Heart.” Kristian Matsson’s first album of originals since 2019’s I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., the new LP is due out April 14 via Anti-. Watch the Jeroen Dankers–directed video for “Every Little Heart” below.
Chuck D Talks PBS & BBC Music Premiere of ‘Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World’
One of the first salutes honoring the yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary takes place Tuesday night (Jan. 31) with the PBS premiere of Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World. The four-part docuseries, produced in partnership with BBC Music, was developed and executive-produced by Public Enemy co-founder/activist/rap icon Chuck D and his production partner Lorrie Boula. “The most important word in the series’ title is the last word,” Chuck D tells Billboard during a recent phone interview as he explains how far the genre has traveled. “I’ve always been at the gate of hip-hop and wanted to see us compete alongside rock [and...
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
Vic Mensa Enlists Thundercat and Maeta for Smooth Cut “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”
Vic Mensa has dropped a new track titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” with the help of Thundercat and R&B singer Maeta. Like the title, the track harbors a smooth and romantic cadence – adding to the Chicago rapper’s multifaceted sound. But what seals the song as a melodic cut are the buttery sonic sounds and harmonies implemented by Thundercat and Maeta. Interestingly enough, even Mensa taps into his the soft and sweeter side of his voice with the chorus. “Beautiful in the streetlights/Strawberry Louis Vuitton/Parisian nights in the moon/Ooh, how speak with your eyes/Money and the fame, ayy/The goals were just your turn, ayy/They hate you then they love you, they love you then they hate you again,” sings Mensa.
Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album Climbs the Charts and Earns Some Platinum Certifications Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna‘s most recent album release was in 2016 when she dropped her beloved eighth studio album Anti. Fans have been clamoring for her next album since then to no avail, as the Barbados-bred beauty has focused on building her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands and Savage X Fenty lingerie line. But Rih is ready to take the stage for the first time in years at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, and ahead of her performance, Anti has already earned some new accolades.
Megan Fox Is Completely Transformed By A New Blonde Bob
Since she first came onto the scene, Megan Fox has been known for her sultry features — her long raven hair, her blue eyes, her sharp eyebrows — but lately it seems the actress is itching for a departure from her signature look. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the actress surprised her followers on her Instagram story with selfies featuring a honey blonde lob and straight-across bangs. With a different length, color, and the addition of bangs, the long bob is one of Fox’s most dramatic transformations to date. The actress even appears to be channeling another iconic femme fatale, Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Elvira in the 1983 classic Scarface.
Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly Surpasses Radiohead’s OK Computer as Top Rated Album on Rate Your Music
What do OK Computer, Abbey Road, and Loveless have in common? They’re good, but not quite as good as To Pimp a Butterfly — at least according to the cumulative scoring on Rate Your Music. Kendrick Lamar’s landmark 2015 album now has a 4.34 rating on the popular community review site, suprassing Radiohead’s OK Computer as the highest-ranked album of all time on the platform.
Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, And More Tapped As Spotify’s R&B Artists To Watch
Spotify has unveiled its inaugural class of R&B Artists To Watch. The coveted list consists of Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, Q, RAAHiiM, Fana Hues, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Sinclair, LAYA, and JVCK JAMES. The roster of thriving stars dominated R&B this year and will additionally be featured in Spotify’s newest playlist, R&B Rising, designed for emerging artists. “Being a Spotify Artist to Watch is so so so delicious to my soul, and very very exciting,” Jones, 25, exclusively shared with VIBE. “I feel like I have wanted these types of acknowledgments for a long time, and who better than to tell...
Lizzo is literally super in the video for 'Special'
The Christian Breslauer-directed video, which dropped February 1, features the 34-year old as she taps into her superhero powers of forcefields, flying and x-ray vision.
