Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
bleedingcool.com
Zero Akabane's Trans Manga Magical Girl in Yen Press May 2023 Solicits
Magical Girl by Zero Akabane is about a male office worker, trapped in a dead-end world, who finds they can transform into a female form. Yen Press! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Yen Press and Yen On, who translate Japanese manga and light novels into English, for January 2023, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure.
otakuusamagazine.com
Anime TTRPG Titles to Expand Your Gaming Horizons
If you’re in the tabletop game space, there are good odds you’re currently on the lookout for a new system to try. Maybe that’s because you just like finding new games; maybe it’s for other, more newsworthy reasons. Whatever they may be, we’re here to help with a selection of anime TTRPG systems to give a go!
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH SS23 Pre-Collection Is Inspired by Tokyo's Endless Evolution
AMBUSH is gearing up for the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 with its pre-collection. The capsule sees creative director Yoon Ahn take inspiration from the city she has called home for the past two decades. From the wide range of looks intermingling with the mixture of cultures, the city of...
hypebeast.com
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
sneakernews.com
ESENES Worldwide’s Boneheads Clog Draws Inspiration From One Of The Loneliest Pokémon
Pokémon is easily one of the most influential franchises of all-time, spanning video games, trading cards, and animated series. And for the better part of the last few years, sneaker culture has celebrated the work of Satoshi Tajiri in quite a few ways: alongside official, licensed collaborations, fans all across social media have drawn up a number of concepts, likening silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 4 to Snorlax, Charizard, and the like.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.
bleedingcool.com
Dark Web Finale #1 Preview: Final Boss Battle
Earth's heroes, and The Goblin Queen, prepare for final battle with Chasm and his army of demons in this preview of Dark Web Finale #1. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Dark Web Finale #1! Earth's heroes, and The Goblin Queen, prepare for final battle with Chasm and his army of demons in this preview of Dark Web Finale #1. Joining me to provide thoughts on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time. Let's get to the preview!
ComicBook
Naruto Has Already Patched Up Sakura's New Plot Hole
Naruto Uzumaki has been around for decades at this point, and his series has racked up a number of loose ends. From inexplicable power boosts to unanswered questions, the anime has seen it all. This includes any number of plot holes, and Boruto has collected its own in time. And now, fans have found the answer to one such hole dug by Sakura herself.
yr.media
The New Toadstool Cafe and Super Mario World Are Opening In Late February!
With the New Super Mario Bros. movie coming later this year, Nintendo and Universal Studios have partnered once more to open a restaurant/cafe themed of the Mario Bros. Universe in the soon-to-be-opened Super Mario World in Hollywood. This is not the first time this has been done, as Nintendo and...
ComicBook
Naruto Promo Outs One of Sasuke's Most Emotional Moments Yet
Sasuke Retsuden is well underway in the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the latest storyline has received some wild commentary online thanks to the Uchiha's seemingly never-ending fight against a dinosaur. Now, with the fight between man and raptor having come to an end, the anime adaptation is prepping for one of the biggest moments of the original light novel that helped solidify the relationship between the last member of the Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.
ComicBook
Boruto Preview Gives Fans First Look at Code Arc
Sasuke Retsuden, the latest arc playing out in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, takes viewers back to the time period when the Akatsuki were defeated but prior to the arrival of the Kara Organization. With the brief storyline set to give us a better idea of how Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura finally decided to cement their relationship, the Code Arc will take us back to the present to examine how Jigen's former protege moves forward now that his master is deceased. Rest assured, things are heating up for the Hidden Leaf Village.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Deku Making History
My Hero Academia is gearing up for the final fight between the heroes and villains, and the final moments of the newest chapter of the series is setting up Izuku Midoriya to make history in the hero world with his fight with Tomura Shigaraki! The latest chapters of the series have been gearing up for the Final Act saga's climax as the heroes are running out of options. Shigaraki and All For One continue to grow in strength and desperation, and they're preparing to bring it all to an end. But even with all of that, Deku is refusing to back down.
Mattel and Minecraft Partner on New Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Map and Toy Line
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Minecraft today announced a partnership to launch the new Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC (downloadable content) Map. Introducing a host of new characters and a brand-new, immersive gameplay experience, Camp Enderwood is a digital destination developed in partnership between Mattel, Minecraft, and Cyclone Designs, featuring an all-new downloadable map full of unique mini games, now available for free download on the Minecraft Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005201/en/ The Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Map is now live! (Photo: Business Wire)
Xbox will remove nearly 50 games from the 360 store
XBOX has announced that nearly 50 games will be removed from the 360 store as of this month. From February 7, Xbox 360 owners will no longer be able to purchase these games via their console. Those who purchase the games over the next few days will be able to...
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Sheds Light on Switch 2 Release
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed light on what the Japanese video game might look to do with its successor to the Switch. Based on everything we currently know, it seems like 2023 will be the final major year for the Nintendo Switch in its current form. Previous reports this year have already claimed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will end up being one of the final big exclusives for the Switch. As such, the writing is on the wall that a potential "Nintendo Switch 2" is around the corner. And while it remains to be seen when Nintendo might reveal such a platform, new info seems to now be coming about.
hypebeast.com
James Gunn Unveils New Projects for DC Universe's 'Chapter 1: God and Monsters'
James Gunn has revealed the extensive list of new projects taking place in the DC Universe. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming phase in the DC Universe will be called Chapter 1: God and Monsters and will feature a new Superman under the title Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the horror film Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold which will introduce the DCU Batman, The Authority which follows a superhero team “with rather extreme methods of protecting the planet,” the Green Lantern series, the Paradise Lost series focusing on Wonder Woman’s birthplace of Themyscira, Booster Gold which will feature a lesser-known superhero from the ’80s and Waller, the Peacemaker spinoff that will see Viola Davis reprise her role as Amanda.
hypebeast.com
Takashi Murakami and Hublot's Third Classic Fusion Collaboration Blooms with Beautiful Colors
A day after celebrating his 61st birthday, Takashi Murakami is feeling serene as he preps for the release of his third collaboration with Hublot, an all-black Classic Fusion with a multi-colored Flower graphic on its face that’s made of precious stones.”It’s gorgeous with those stones, isn’t it?” he muses, reclining in a booth at his hotel suite in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. And beautiful it certainly is. The design features the artist’s famous Flower done up in rubies, sapphires, amethysts, tsavorites and topaz, serving as the perfect middle ground between the all-black and clear/multicolor iterations of the Murakami x Hublot Classic Fusion that released in 2021.
Comments / 0