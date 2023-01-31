ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Mother found dead in New Tampa

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a New Tampa neighborhood. That wasn't the only discovery. Her toddler was found asleep in her car nearby.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Deputies: 2 teens shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens were hurt during a shooting Wednesday evening near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, deputies say. Law enforcement received a report of a shooting around 9:03 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue in Temple Terrace, a spokesperson from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler

The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
wdhn.com

White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said this week. According to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred Sept. 19 at Wild Florida, a gator and drive-thru safari park about 60 miles south of Orlando in Kenansville. The park acknowledged the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater family loses rental home in fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A family of eight is without their home in Clearwater after a devastating fire on Monday morning. Clearwater fire crews said the house is a total loss. They are investigating to see what caused the fire. "Everything we had in that house is just gone," Jada...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy