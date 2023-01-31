Read full article on original website
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Deputies: 2 teens shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens were hurt during a shooting Wednesday evening near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, deputies say. Law enforcement received a report of a shooting around 9:03 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue in Temple Terrace, a spokesperson from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said this week. According to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred Sept. 19 at Wild Florida, a gator and drive-thru safari park about 60 miles south of Orlando in Kenansville. The park acknowledged the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
#GoodNews: Boy Walking To School Sees Trapped Dog, Leading To Its Rescue
A Florida boy walking to school notices a dog trapped in a pond leading to its rescue. Earlier this week, a boy was cutting through Lucy Dell Park in Tampa headed to school when he noticed a dog stuck in a pond unable to get out. Firefighters from Hillsborough County...
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
Police: Alcohol Factored In Overnight Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Druid Road. Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Woman, Last Seen In Dade City
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Christina Concepcion, a missing/endangered 35-year-old woman. Concepcion is 5’5″, around 192 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen on Jan. 30 around 2 p.m., in the 19100 block
Man struck, killed while riding electric bicycle in St. Petersburg
A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Monday.
Clearwater family loses rental home in fire
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A family of eight is without their home in Clearwater after a devastating fire on Monday morning. Clearwater fire crews said the house is a total loss. They are investigating to see what caused the fire. "Everything we had in that house is just gone," Jada...
