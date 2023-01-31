Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Record heat then weekend washout
Thursday will be a quiet but warm day thanks to High Pressure to the East of Florida. Patchy fog is likely Friday morning. Friday will start off dry. Winds will become Southwesterly and that will help temps climb quickly into record heat territory. A few scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Scattered rain will move in early Saturday morning and showers will last throughout Sunday. Saturday will also be very windy.
WPBF News 25
Hot and humid for South Florida
South Florida will see highs above average today. The norm is 75, and highs will reach the lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with high pressure dominant for a couple more days. By Friday, that high pressure breaks down and a low will drive a cold front near the peninsula.
WPBF News 25
South Florida continues to heat up before the cool comes in
Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the 60s across South Florida. We’ll end up in the mid to low 60s along the Treasure Coast and inland, and upper 60s along the Palm Beach County coast. Skies will be mostly clear with only a slim chance for a coastal shower. Patchy fog is possible overnight.
WPBF News 25
Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
WPBF News 25
Data from NASA shows 2022 was fifth warmest year on record
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New data from NASA shows that temperatures are on the rise worldwide. According to NASA, 2022 reached a new record high for carbon dioxide emissions, and the year finished 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the average from 1951 to 1980. It also tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest year on record.
WPBF News 25
'Create an oasis of hope': Leaders continue to help community heal after Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents on the Treasure Coast continue to help the community and its children heal afterthe mass shooting a Martin Luther King Jr. event last month. Will Armstead, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in St. Lucie County,and former Florida Representative Larry Lee are devoted to making their community the best.
WPBF News 25
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
WPBF News 25
'Very, very troubling': More Americans are pulling from their 401K to make ends meet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the inflation crisis continues, more Americans are turning to their 401Ks for help making ends meet. “Some are not only taking it out of their savings, but they are also taking it out of their long-term retirement," Dominic Calavro, the president and CEO of Florida Tax Watch, said. "Which is shortsighted, but very, very troubling.”
Comments / 0