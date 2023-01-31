Thursday will be a quiet but warm day thanks to High Pressure to the East of Florida. Patchy fog is likely Friday morning. Friday will start off dry. Winds will become Southwesterly and that will help temps climb quickly into record heat territory. A few scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Scattered rain will move in early Saturday morning and showers will last throughout Sunday. Saturday will also be very windy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO