Medical Report: Exercise is good for the brain as well as the body

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We know that exercise is a good way to stay strong, avoid weight gain, and help with balance — and there is another benefit many of us don’t think about. Physical exercise has a positive effect on our brains, as well as our bodies.

The functional MRI — FMRI — is a tool that can allow doctors to look at chemicals, blood flow, structural changes and regional activation in the brain.

FMRI studies have shown that regular exercise can increase blood flow, but the long-term impact includes protection of blood vessels that supply the brain. Just another reason to include regular exercise as part of your every day.

