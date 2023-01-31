ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: Exercise is good for the brain as well as the body

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVuQO_0kX82f6d00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We know that exercise is a good way to stay strong, avoid weight gain, and help with balance — and there is another benefit many of us don’t think about. Physical exercise has a positive effect on our brains, as well as our bodies.

The functional MRI — FMRI — is a tool that can allow doctors to look at chemicals, blood flow, structural changes and regional activation in the brain.

FMRI studies have shown that regular exercise can increase blood flow, but the long-term impact includes protection of blood vessels that supply the brain. Just another reason to include regular exercise as part of your every day.

Get more medical reports from Dr. Brian McDonough .

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Since when is any amount of lead allowed in baby food?

Philadelphia — The Food and Drug Administration urged food manufacturers last week to significantly reduce the amount of lead in processed baby food. Lead is toxic for anyone, but children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure because they are still growing. Elevated blood levels of lead can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slow physical and emotional development, and contribute to learning, behavior, hearing, and speech problems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks

Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living

Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
clsphila.org

Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case

Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Lucky, the dog rescued from SEPTA tracks, is ready for adoption

Lucky, the pitbull mix that was abandoned and paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County last year, is looking for a home after spending the last two months recovering from his injuries. Lucky underwent spinal surgery at the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital after being saved from the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Opinion: Why the proposed 76ers arena is a false solution to dead zone on Market East

Philadelphia, like many major U.S. cities, prides itself as a “city of neighborhoods.”. From rowhomes to parks to informal parking rules, the diversity in neighborhood architecture, infrastructure, and values makes different areas of the city attractive to a variety of outside stakeholders. Diverse and bustling neighborhoods make Philly special. Key to this diversity is the livability — and by extension affordability — of the neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crash blocks traffic on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash slowed down traffic on part of Kelly Drive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Girard Point Bridge.There were no reported injuries.The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it may have been weather related.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy