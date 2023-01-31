Quick Hits January 31, 2023

Members of the Downtown Odessa Lions Club wait for the arrival of the Medical Center Hospital leadership before donating approximately 70,000 insulin syringes to the Medical Center Health System Thursday morning in front of Medical Center Hospital. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

LIONS CLUB MEMBERSHIP MIXER

The Professionals of Odessa Lions Club has scheduled a Membership Mixer at 5:30 p.m. today at Homemade Wines, 400 N. Texas Ave.

Guest speaker will be the Mayor Javier Joven.

Visit tinyurl.com/yzz2knbf.

NEW YEAR NEW SKIN

Revive Skin Clinic, 6954 Highway 191, has scheduled a New Year New Skin event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

There will be a celebration of all the new things introduced by Revive this year.

Visit tinyurl.com/3bbbhaz7.

COOKIES AND CANVAS

Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled a Cookies and Canvas event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at Sherwood Park, 4819 N. Everglade Ave.

Admission is $40 and includes painting supplies, cookies, and refreshments.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/zsa99ztt.

YPO UNDER 40 NOMINATIONS

Young Professionals of Odessa has opened nominations for the 2023 Odessa Under 40 honorees.

No self-nominations. Must be under the age of 40. Must live or work in Odessa. Must excel in their respective career. Must serve/give back to the Odessa Community.

Deadline is Feb. 3. Visit tinyurl.com/mpzar8rn.

SHAMROCK RUN 5K

The City of Odessa has scheduled a Shamrock 5K Run on March 11 at Comanche Trail Park, 900 S. County Road W. Registration will start at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $40. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yant9d2f.

BBQ MASTERS AND CORNHOLE BRACKET BATTLE

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled a barbecue cookoff and cornhole tournament on March 18. Registration is at 8:15 a.m., and the cornhole tournament starts at 9 a.m. Entry to the barbecue cookoff is $150, entry to the cornhole tournament is $50, and barbecue tastings are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3t6vujxb.

MUDBUG

Meals on Wheels has scheduled the 23rd annual Mudbug from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 11 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be all-you-can-eat fried catfish, peel and eat shrimp, hush puppies, and crawfish. Tickets start at $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mowodessa.org/mudbug.