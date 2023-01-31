Quick Hits January 31, 2023
LIONS CLUB MEMBERSHIP MIXER
The Professionals of Odessa Lions Club has scheduled a Membership Mixer at 5:30 p.m. today at Homemade Wines, 400 N. Texas Ave.
Guest speaker will be the Mayor Javier Joven.
Visit tinyurl.com/yzz2knbf.
NEW YEAR NEW SKIN
Revive Skin Clinic, 6954 Highway 191, has scheduled a New Year New Skin event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.
There will be a celebration of all the new things introduced by Revive this year.
Visit tinyurl.com/3bbbhaz7.
COOKIES AND CANVAS
Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled a Cookies and Canvas event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at Sherwood Park, 4819 N. Everglade Ave.
Admission is $40 and includes painting supplies, cookies, and refreshments.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/zsa99ztt.
YPO UNDER 40 NOMINATIONS
Young Professionals of Odessa has opened nominations for the 2023 Odessa Under 40 honorees.
No self-nominations. Must be under the age of 40. Must live or work in Odessa. Must excel in their respective career. Must serve/give back to the Odessa Community.
Deadline is Feb. 3. Visit tinyurl.com/mpzar8rn.
SHAMROCK RUN 5K
The City of Odessa has scheduled a Shamrock 5K Run on March 11 at Comanche Trail Park, 900 S. County Road W. Registration will start at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $40. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yant9d2f.
BBQ MASTERS AND CORNHOLE BRACKET BATTLE
The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled a barbecue cookoff and cornhole tournament on March 18. Registration is at 8:15 a.m., and the cornhole tournament starts at 9 a.m. Entry to the barbecue cookoff is $150, entry to the cornhole tournament is $50, and barbecue tastings are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/3t6vujxb.
MUDBUG
Meals on Wheels has scheduled the 23rd annual Mudbug from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 11 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be all-you-can-eat fried catfish, peel and eat shrimp, hush puppies, and crawfish. Tickets start at $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mowodessa.org/mudbug.
