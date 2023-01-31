Read full article on original website
USDA Recalls 53,000 Pounds of Sausage
Charcuterie meats and deli items produced by Daniele International LLC are being recalled due to possible bacterial infection. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Sunday of nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage items due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a...
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
