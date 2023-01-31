Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Cancelled Thursday
Due to continued hazardous driving conditions, there will be NO SCHOOL in the Union City School System, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Parent-teacher conferences at UC Middle School – scheduled for Thursday from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. – have been postponed until a later date. The Union City at...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Cancelled Wednesday
Due to continued winter weather travel issues, there will be NO SCHOOL in the Union City School System, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Wednesday’s basketball games at Westview that had been temporarily rescheduled from Tuesday, have also again been postponed.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Government Offices To Open One Hour Late Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will open one hour late on Thursday morning February 2nd starting at 9AM due to another round of expected winter weather Wednesday evening. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Building, Election...
WBBJ
Some roads slick following second round of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — How did last night’s freezing rain and ice impact our area?. Many businesses and city offices were closed to start the first day of February. The condition of the roads was a big factor in that decision. While it did not keep everyone off of...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
radionwtn.com
Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open
Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Close Henry County Government Second Day
In an abundance of caution, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will again close Wednesday, February 1 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general govt offices. Henry County...
radionwtn.com
UC Preparing For Parent-Teacher Conferences
Union City Schools are preparing for the second parent-teacher conferences of the 2022-23 school year. Parent-teacher conferences at UC Middle School are set for Thursday from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. The interactions will be come-and-go, with no appointment needed. Union City Elementary School will welcome parents for conferences Thursday, Feb....
kbsi23.com
Another round moving through (2/1/23)
An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
radionwtn.com
Classes To Resume At UT Martin Thursday
Classes will resume and the main campus will operate on a regular schedule Thursday, Feb. 2. The regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville will open at noon.
radionwtn.com
Icy Weather Closes HCMC Clinics
PARIS, TN – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health – (731) 644-8441. Additionally, HCMC Diagnostic Center and Physician Billing are closed. Be sure to watch...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Government Offices To Close Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will close Tuesday, January 31 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Department, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general government offices. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said...
KFVS12
I-155 southbound in Pemiscot County closed
SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. Winter weather in Cape. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Winter weather...
WBBJ
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
WBBJ
Crews prep for second round of winter weather
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local officials talked about preparation be done to prepare the area for a second day of winter weather. “Right now we are pre-salting. The moisture on the street is just right to kind of a pre-treat with salt, rock salt,” said Johnny Weddle, the Superintendent of the Street Department in Jackson.
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
radionwtn.com
Henry County General Sessions Court Rescheduled
Paris, Tenn.–Due to inclement weather this week, Henry County General Sessions Criminal Court canceled court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and delayed the start of the same court scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Those who had court cases scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, or missed their Thursday,...
