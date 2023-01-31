Read full article on original website
Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze
Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
Dorset and Wiltshire firefighters ‘photographed female crash victims’
Several women in fire service also claim to have been sexually harassed by colleagues
Man crushed to death under outdoor urinal in London
LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said. Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End. The Metropolitan...
Teenager who snuck into Dover funfair with friends was crushed to death by the ride's mechanical arm
Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, died last August after sneaking into a travelling fairground in Pencester Gardens in Dover with friends before it had opened to the public.
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Passengers Horrified by Owner Throwing Poodle on Flight: 'Collective Gasp'
"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT?" questioned an outraged TikTok user.
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Heartbreaking detail in mum's final photo before she died in Sea World helicopter crash
Final photo of mother and son before boarding fateful helicopter flight that killed four
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Mother, 36, who 'was promised a blue light response' died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours
Mother-of-four Hannah Houghton, 36, from Birmingham with cystic fibrosis was promised a 'blue light response' but died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours for an ambulance.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Vulnerable woman dead in flat for three years was ‘abandoned’, say family
The family of a vulnerable woman who lay dead in her flat for over three and a half years say she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services.Laura Winham, 38, was found in a “mummified and skeletal state” by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.Police were asked by her mother and brother to break into the property and following analysis of her dental records, the family’s solicitors said it had become apparent she had died in November 2017.Ms Winham’s sister, Nicky, said social care and mental health teams had “turned...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
