Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...

6 DAYS AGO