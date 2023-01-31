ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
The Associated Press

Man crushed to death under outdoor urinal in London

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said. Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End. The Metropolitan...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

Vulnerable woman dead in flat for three years was ‘abandoned’, say family

The family of a vulnerable woman who lay dead in her flat for over three and a half years say she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services.Laura Winham, 38, was found in a “mummified and skeletal state” by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.Police were asked by her mother and brother to break into the property and following analysis of her dental records, the family’s solicitors said it had become apparent she had died in November 2017.Ms Winham’s sister, Nicky, said social care and mental health teams had “turned...
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
The Independent

Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...

