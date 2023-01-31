Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Connected Commerce Solutions Help Supply Chain Disruption
Over the last 3 years, national and international supply chains have been hit by wave after wave of challenges. COVID-19, international conflicts, financial downturns, workforce shortages, declining productivity, inflation and more are some of these challenges. Nearly three out of four suppliers face shortages that put major or severe stress on their supply chains.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Impact of Digitalization on Major Manufacturing Shifts
In today's age manufacturing leaders are tasked with maintaining a consistent flow of raw materials into plants and finished goods out to buyers. This balancing act has grown even more difficult in recent years as geopolitical and market dynamics altered operations for manufacturing supply chains. The most obvious culprit is the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought supply chains to a halt, marooning ships in ports and stalling trains in freight yards. The vast majority of Fortune 1,000 companies reported pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.
Commercial Success is Prioritized over Sustainability Despite Climate Concerns
A research study done by Software AG found that 84% of organizations will prioritize commercial objectives over sustainability in the face of economic challenges. Despite the fact that leaders across the world have agreed that sustainability is the No. 1 priority for the future. Supply chain leaders are still nervous to invest in sustainable practices because they feel that they will lose investors because of a lack of clear strategy and the technology to deliver on sustainability's end. Almost a third of supply chain companies do not have sustainable technology in place, and when it is implemented, it is poorly used by half of the company.
freightwaves.com
GoFreight raises $23M to match small, midsized shippers to carriers
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
Supply Chain Tracking Tech Adoption Not Quite There Yet: Survey
Supply chain and logistics executives are spread almost evenly in where they’re deploying advanced tracking methods in an effort to improve supply chain visibility. But there’s still a long way to go, as nearly half of companies still haven’t fully implemented sophisticated tracking tech across the chain. Forty-seven percent of execs say advanced tracking is fully deployed within truckload transportation, according to a survey from Descartes. Another 45 percent have brought the innovation to its wider delivery fleet, and 44 percent use advanced tracking within smaller couriers. However, partial deployment appears to stretch beyond ground delivery, with 47 percent of the 1,000...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
Need A Change Of Pace? How About A Job In The Cannabis Industry? New Report Has The Lowdown
Vangst, a leading cannabis industry staffing platform, released a new report, '2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide,' which highlights 2022 weed salaries and the diversity trends in the industry, including employee benefits trends as well as industry predictions for 2023. "This year we saw salaries increase across the board, companies continue...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Berry, Coca-Cola collaborate to implement tethered caps in EU markets
EUROPE (WEHT) – After winning a sustainability award at PACK EXPO International last month for this solution, Berry Global Group, Inc. is the first plastic packaging manufacturer in Europe to supply The Coca-Cola Company with a lightweight, tethered cap for its soft drinks. Officials say due to the European Union (EU) Single-Use Plastics Directive, Berry’s new tethered closure for Coca-Cola is designed to remain […]
techxplore.com
Pilot study shows how zero waste in food supply chain could be achieved through smart IoT technology
The REAMIT project (Improving Resource Efficiency of Agribusiness supply chains by Minimizing waste using big data and IoT sensors) aims to save 1.8Mt of food waste or €3B per year in North-West Europe and prevent 5.5Mt/yr of CO2 emissions. It involves a consortium of food and technology organizations and universities, including Nottingham Tent University (NTU).
Fast Leaf Looks Ahead To Master Franchise Deals In The U.S. After Health Canada License Approval
Fast Leaf Inc., a craft cannabis production franchisor, announced its recent Health Canada license approval for the first franchise in its 30-plus multi-unit facility in Woodstock, Ontario. With the Woodstock facility nearly sold out, the company has also signed a master agreement for a 20-unit development in Clinton, Ontario, in addition to working on multiple territory agreements in several U.S. states.
qualityassurancemag.com
Statement from International Dairy Foods Association on Proposed Changes to the FDA Human Foods Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Joseph Scimeca, PhD, senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs for the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), issued this statement today in response to Commissioner Robert Califf’s proposed changes to the Human Foods Program at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):. “On behalf...
Organic Products are Healthy
"Sponsored": This Article Contains an Affiliate Link. Organic products are products produced without the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It is also good for the environment and the local economy. This article aims to provide an overview of organic products, including the types of products available, the benefits of choosing organic products, and the challenges and opportunities facing the organic produce industry.
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts
Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
Business sector has driven shift to ‘values-based capitalism’, Jim Chalmers says
Jim Chalmers says Australia’s business and investment community has driven a shift to values-based capitalism, hitting back at a volley of criticism in some news outlets after the publication of the treasurer’s 6,000-word essay championing co-investment and economic inclusion. Chalmers made the observation on Wednesday while leading a...
Happi
Unilever Ventures Invests in Microbiome Haircare Company Straand
Straand, an Australian-based natural hair care start-up that emphasizes scalp care, has inked a $2 million pre-seed investment deal with Unilever Ventures. The company, which was founded in 2022 and is based in Melbourne, will use the funds to expand into the US, UK, Europe and China, according to reports shared on Straand's LinkedIn page.
crowdfundinsider.com
Jumio, Provider of AI enhanced Identity Orchestration, AML Solutions, Announces New Leadership Team
Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced “the addition of Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones as the company’s new senior vice president of worldwide sales, and the promotion of Simon Winchester to vice president of global account management.”. These appointments...
kalkinemedia.com
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
Welcome to the Future: Intelligent Automation Software Bots Revealed
Datamatics a global Intelligent Automation products, Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company said that it will unveil 12 Intelligent Automation software bots for supply chain & logistics operations and finance processes. One of the biggest issues for supply chain operations is productivity while maintaining high efficiency. In order to accomplish this companies have to automate where they can. Robotics Process Automation and Intelligent Document Processing are some of the popular ways companies automate their business processes. Datamatics has developed intelligent automation bots that are customizable to suit supply chain companies growing needs.
Comments / 0