A research study done by Software AG found that 84% of organizations will prioritize commercial objectives over sustainability in the face of economic challenges. Despite the fact that leaders across the world have agreed that sustainability is the No. 1 priority for the future. Supply chain leaders are still nervous to invest in sustainable practices because they feel that they will lose investors because of a lack of clear strategy and the technology to deliver on sustainability's end. Almost a third of supply chain companies do not have sustainable technology in place, and when it is implemented, it is poorly used by half of the company.

2 DAYS AGO