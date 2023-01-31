Sean Dyche has insisted Everton could not have worked any harder to make signings after they were the only club in the Premier League not to bring in any players in January. New manager Dyche takes over a squad without Anthony Gordon, who was sold to Newcastle for £40m, and lacking both attacking reinforcements – with Arnaut Danjuma agreeing to join on loan and instead going to Tottenham – and goals.But he defended chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Kevin Thelwell as he insisted he only wanted signings who could have strengthened his side and said Everton had made...

10 HOURS AGO