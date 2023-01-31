Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Manchester United star’s future will be decided
Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the transfer gossip surrounding Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as we approach the end of the January window. Maguire has not been a regular for Man Utd this season, and that could mean he’s likely to be at least considering a move away in order to ensure he can get back to playing more first-team football week in, week out.
Wayne Rooney says Everton never called him about becoming manager before hiring Sean Dyche
D.C United manager and former Everton star Wayne Rooney said that Everton never reached out to him regarding their coaching position before hiring Sean Dyche.
Chelsea Confirm Enzo Fernandez Squad Number
Fernandez had worn no.13 at former clubs Benfica and River Plate but that number is currently allocated to back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.
Jamie Carragher slams Everton over Anthony Gordon sale to Newcastle
It completed a tumultuous month at Everton, who are second bottom in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard sacked as manager and replaced by Sean Dyche amid a backdrop of fan anger.
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start
Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
Arsenal and Tottenham tipped to make last-gasp Allan Saint-Maximin transfer after Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon
ARSENAL and Tottenham should make a late bid for Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, according to former Premier League striker Louis Saha. Saint-Maximin, 25, has struggled for game time at St James' Park so far this season. He was plagued by injuries at the beginning of the campaign, suffering from hamstring...
Big-spending Chelsea wrapping up busy end to transfer window
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
BBC
Domingos Quina & Bailey Wright: Rotherham United sign duo on loan
Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan. Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road. He has 37...
Sean Dyche defends Everton’s transfer deadline day failings and backs ‘talented’ squad to survive
Sean Dyche has insisted Everton could not have worked any harder to make signings after they were the only club in the Premier League not to bring in any players in January. New manager Dyche takes over a squad without Anthony Gordon, who was sold to Newcastle for £40m, and lacking both attacking reinforcements – with Arnaut Danjuma agreeing to join on loan and instead going to Tottenham – and goals.But he defended chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Kevin Thelwell as he insisted he only wanted signings who could have strengthened his side and said Everton had made...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January
Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
Leicester confirm signing of defender Harry Souttar from Stoke City
Leicester have completed the signing of Harry Souttar from Stoke City.
Bruno Fernandes welcomes ‘massive’ boost ahead of Manchester United’s crucial run
Bruno Fernandes is delighted to have Jadon Sancho back and new signing Marcel Sabitzer in the ranks as Manchester United look to end a frantic February with Carabao Cup glory.Erik ten Hag will lead his side out at Wembley on February 26 against Newcastle after Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest wrapped up a 5-0 aggregate semi-final triumph.It is a chance for United to end their worst trophy drought in 40 years, having failed to lift silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017.“Obviously it’s amazing for us,” said Fernandes, who captained the side in the 2021 Europa League...
Chelsea Completes Record Transfer for Enzo Fernandez
The Argentine midfielder won the 2022 World Cup’s Best Young Player award and had been Chelsea’s top transfer target.
Comments / 0