ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Manchester United star’s future will be decided

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the transfer gossip surrounding Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as we approach the end of the January window. Maguire has not been a regular for Man Utd this season, and that could mean he’s likely to be at least considering a move away in order to ensure he can get back to playing more first-team football week in, week out.
Yardbarker

Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start

Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
BBC

Domingos Quina & Bailey Wright: Rotherham United sign duo on loan

Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan. Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road. He has 37...
The Independent

Sean Dyche defends Everton’s transfer deadline day failings and backs ‘talented’ squad to survive

Sean Dyche has insisted Everton could not have worked any harder to make signings after they were the only club in the Premier League not to bring in any players in January. New manager Dyche takes over a squad without Anthony Gordon, who was sold to Newcastle for £40m, and lacking both attacking reinforcements – with Arnaut Danjuma agreeing to join on loan and instead going to Tottenham – and goals.But he defended chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Kevin Thelwell as he insisted he only wanted signings who could have strengthened his side and said Everton had made...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes welcomes ‘massive’ boost ahead of Manchester United’s crucial run

Bruno Fernandes is delighted to have Jadon Sancho back and new signing Marcel Sabitzer in the ranks as Manchester United look to end a frantic February with Carabao Cup glory.Erik ten Hag will lead his side out at Wembley on February 26 against Newcastle after Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest wrapped up a 5-0 aggregate semi-final triumph.It is a chance for United to end their worst trophy drought in 40 years, having failed to lift silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017.“Obviously it’s amazing for us,” said Fernandes, who captained the side in the 2021 Europa League...

Comments / 0

Community Policy