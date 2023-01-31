ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this date in 1999, Broncos won Super Bowl XXXIII

By Brad Washington
On January 31st, 1999, the Denver Broncos won their second consecutive Super Bowl (XXXlll) against the Atlanta Falcons, 34-19. In a curtain call for Denver’s legendary quarterback John Elway, the Broncos capped off a 14-2 1998 NFL season by sending Elway into retirement with a Super Bowl MVP.

Outside of an early 3-0 lead, the Falcons never led again in the matchup, with the Broncos’ lead climbing to as high as 25 after Elway’s 3-yard touchdown run pushed the Broncos to a 31-6. Elway’s passing attack — completing 18 passes out of 29 attempts for 336 yards, a touchdown, and an interception — balanced out Denver’s rushing attack led by Terrell Davis. Davis finished the game with 25 rushes for 102 yards.

Although the Elway-Davis connection would be no more after this night, their pairing would provide Denver fans far and wide memories that will last a lifetime. Elway and Davis are currently in the NFL Hall of Fame, and their last Super Bowl win all but cemented their legendary status.

