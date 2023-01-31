PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini has a place in history. Cugini broke the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball Tuesday against Neighborhood Academy. He came into the game needing 31 points to break the previous record of 2,838 points set by Valley's Tom Pipkins in 1993.Cugini set the record in the fourth quarter after knocking down a free throw. He finished the game with 33 points in the loss to Neighborhood Academy.With four games left in the regular season, Cugini has 2,841 career points.Following the record-breaking night, the school said Wednesday will be "Vinnie Cugini Day."The four-year starter at Aquinas Academy averaging more than 45 points per game this year. Cugini has committed to playing basketball in college at the University of Pitt-Johnstown.

