Local roundup: WVC wrestling teams fall short of finals in District 2 duals
Berwick and Wyoming Valley West were the only Wyoming Valley Conference wrestling teams to win in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Team Duals on Wednesday. Neither, though, will be wrestling for district titles. After defeating Valley View 46-24 in the...
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday's District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Girls basketball rankings: Colonial League adds 2 more teams to Top 10
The Northwestern and Palmerton girls basketball teams have secured consistent spots in the rankings this season. But other than those two squads, a few teams from the Colonial League have bounced in and out of the Top 10.
Mechanicsburg girls hoops clip Mifflin County 36-31 in MPC Keystone tilt
Mechanicsburg rode a strong first half and a well-balanced offensive performance to a 36-31 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Wildcats led 16-8 at the intermission and held off the Huskies in the second half. The trio of Priya Loran, Gracen Nutt, and Lauren Lebo combined for 29 points...
Local roundup: Crestwood boys basketball edges Hazleton Area as time expires
Drew Sechleer hit two free throws with time expired in the second half to turn a potential loss into a 43-42 victory for Crestwood over Hazleton Area on Tuesday night in a WVC Division 1 boys basketball game. The Cougars led...
Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL scoring record
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini has a place in history. Cugini broke the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball Tuesday against Neighborhood Academy. He came into the game needing 31 points to break the previous record of 2,838 points set by Valley's Tom Pipkins in 1993.Cugini set the record in the fourth quarter after knocking down a free throw. He finished the game with 33 points in the loss to Neighborhood Academy.With four games left in the regular season, Cugini has 2,841 career points.Following the record-breaking night, the school said Wednesday will be "Vinnie Cugini Day."The four-year starter at Aquinas Academy averaging more than 45 points per game this year. Cugini has committed to playing basketball in college at the University of Pitt-Johnstown.
