Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

UF Jewish community drowns out antisemitic streamers

Chabad UF Rabbi Berl Goldman stood silently and stared intensely at the small group of right-wing antisemites in front of him at the Plaza of the Americas Thursday. As the group laughed and unveiled a "Ye is Right" poster across from him, he remained steady. Self-identified Christian Nationalist streamers Tyler...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Technical College to host two community job fairs next week

Marion Technical College (MTC) will host two community job fairs next week for local welders, fabricators, and CDL drivers. The first hiring event, a Welding Job Fair, will take place on Tuesday, February 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is ideal for welders, fabricators, and students, and it will feature the following businesses: Crom, LLC; Dixie Metal; Environmental Composites; Fidelity Manufacturing; OFab, Inc.; and SPX Flow.
OCALA, FL
riverbendnews.org

Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students

To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue

One of the busiest roads in Gainesville is getting a facelift to modernize it and emphasize safety, the city announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city an $8 million grant to begin the work. The revitalization will affect a 4.15-mile stretch of the roadway, and improvements...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores. Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A small act of kindness

CEDAR KEY — You never know what each day will bring. And just when you think you have an idea of how a day is going to go, something unexpected transpires. A good example of this came on Jan. 13 in Cedar Key. U.S. Air Force Maj. David Johnson had returned to his hometown of Williston for a day of father-son-bonding with his dad, Larkin Donald.
CEDAR KEY, FL
wuft.org

Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville

The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida takes down Texas A&M behind strong defensive performance

Defense and rebounding shined bright for Florida women’s basketball against Texas A&M Thursday night. The Gators held the Aggies to 34% shooting and grabbed 42 rebounds during the matchup; Florida junior center Ra Shaya Kyle had a career-high 17 rebounds. “I was really impressed tonight,” said Florida head coach...
GAINESVILLE, FL

