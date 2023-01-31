Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
UF Jewish community drowns out antisemitic streamers
Chabad UF Rabbi Berl Goldman stood silently and stared intensely at the small group of right-wing antisemites in front of him at the Plaza of the Americas Thursday. As the group laughed and unveiled a "Ye is Right" poster across from him, he remained steady. Self-identified Christian Nationalist streamers Tyler...
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
ocala-news.com
Marion Technical College to host two community job fairs next week
Marion Technical College (MTC) will host two community job fairs next week for local welders, fabricators, and CDL drivers. The first hiring event, a Welding Job Fair, will take place on Tuesday, February 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is ideal for welders, fabricators, and students, and it will feature the following businesses: Crom, LLC; Dixie Metal; Environmental Composites; Fidelity Manufacturing; OFab, Inc.; and SPX Flow.
riverbendnews.org
Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students
To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
News4Jax.com
How one couple fought to keep a Black American hero’s name alive in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – When the Putnam County School District revealed a plan to close multiple schools in order to consolidate and build new ones, one school that was set to close was Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School. The prospect of the school closing immediately caught the attention...
WCJB
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nashville recording artist Cliff Dorsey is set to perform at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday celebration. They will bring motorcycles, toys, and more, as well as host a meet...
wuft.org
Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue
One of the busiest roads in Gainesville is getting a facelift to modernize it and emphasize safety, the city announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city an $8 million grant to begin the work. The revitalization will affect a 4.15-mile stretch of the roadway, and improvements...
WCJB
Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman...
WCJB
‘Our department is in pain’: Fire chief addresses mental health issues following firefighter deaths
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Chief James Banta is promising to make changes to better respond to mental health struggles in the department after two firefighters died in less than a month. The chief released a video message to the department and residents of Marion County following the...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a cat who is a bit shy at first Henry Hoo. Henry Hoo will warm up pretty easily with some head scratches and some love.
WCJB
Three Buchholz High Students score perfect on AP Exams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz High School in Gainesville is already known for a high student enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. And three of those students are receiving recognition for their outstanding AP Exam scores. Katie He, Tucker Shea and Lucas Garcia not only scored the highest possible score, a 5...
wuft.org
New traffic lights installed on University Avenue, and a UF student was hit riding a scooter a block away
GAINESVLLE, Fla. – Two new traffic lights are up along the westbound lanes of University Avenue on Northwest 16th and 19th Streets. The lights are being installed by the Florida Department of Transportation. “They were looking at where we are seeing pedestrians cross where we don’t have good signals....
WCJB
Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
Citrus County Chronicle
A small act of kindness
CEDAR KEY — You never know what each day will bring. And just when you think you have an idea of how a day is going to go, something unexpected transpires. A good example of this came on Jan. 13 in Cedar Key. U.S. Air Force Maj. David Johnson had returned to his hometown of Williston for a day of father-son-bonding with his dad, Larkin Donald.
WESH
Florida college student had 'one in a million chance' to live after bad wreck
MAITLAND, Fla. — University of Florida student Dani Feijoo was on her trip from Gainesville to Orlando for Thanksgiving break when she and her dad were in a car accident on the Turnpike. “I couldn’t feel anything. I was looking down at my legs and it didn’t feel like...
wuft.org
Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville
The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Click10.com
South Florida Lyft driver, 74, goes missing after picking up riders
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a South Florida Lyft driver who hasn’t been heard from since he picked up riders on Monday, according to family members. Palm Beach Gardens police are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin. They say his vehicle, a red Kia Stinger...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida takes down Texas A&M behind strong defensive performance
Defense and rebounding shined bright for Florida women’s basketball against Texas A&M Thursday night. The Gators held the Aggies to 34% shooting and grabbed 42 rebounds during the matchup; Florida junior center Ra Shaya Kyle had a career-high 17 rebounds. “I was really impressed tonight,” said Florida head coach...
