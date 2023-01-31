Read full article on original website
WRGB
HOT BOOTY, EROTIC6: New York's banned license plates
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — You see them as you're driving around, those vanity license plates that say something about the personality of the person behind the wheel. What you haven't seen, until now, are the vanity plates that are rejected. That's right, New York State DMV rejects hundreds, even...
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit […]
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
cnyhomepage.com
Governor Hochul proposes gas appliance ban
Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a statewide ban on gas appliances as part of her attempt to improve air quality and reduce emissions. The proposal calls for zero-emission new construction meaning a ban on the appliances for new homes starting in 2025, and for larger buildings in 2028. The state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for small buildings, and 2035 for larger buildings. ECR International’s Bob Shea explains there is a wide variety of appliances that will be banned.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
A School District In NY Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook
A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page.
Court strikes another major blow to New York’s cannabis rollout
A federal judge denied motions to drop an injunction that bars New York from issuing conditional dispensary licenses in five regions, extending uncertainty surrounding the program in particular, and state cannabis markets in general. The Tuesday decision is the latest action in a lawsuit filed against the state by Variscite...
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.
One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York
The snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in New York. A day snowmobiling in New York took a tragic turn last week as one man was killed while riding on a poplar lake in Upstate New York. According to News 10, the Fulton County Sheriff's department received...
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
SNAP skimming warning issued by OTDA
The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is warning people of increasing incidents of Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit thefts via EBT card skimming. According to the OTDA, they've been made aware of a number of incidents.
Capital Region Cannabis Store Will Be 1st to Open in Upstate NY
As we get closer to marijuana shops being legal, it looks as if the first one in Upstate New York will be opening soon in the Capital Region. The owner already had a CBD store and will expand into a recreational cannabis store. Where is The CBD Store and Who...
Massive Marijuana Trafficking, Money Laundering Ring Includes 15 NYers, Feds Say
More than a dozen New Yorkers are accused in a massive marijuana trafficking and money laundering ring that spanned across the United States, according to federal prosecutors.A 99-count indictment unsealed in the Northern District of New York Tuesday, Jan. 31 accuses 17 defendants of taking part in…
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For February 2023
February is the month of love in New York State. Maybe this month is a good time to focus on the love and safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for February 2023. How can you help make sure our...
