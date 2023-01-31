ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WRGB

HOT BOOTY, EROTIC6: New York's banned license plates

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — You see them as you're driving around, those vanity license plates that say something about the personality of the person behind the wheel. What you haven't seen, until now, are the vanity plates that are rejected. That's right, New York State DMV rejects hundreds, even...
NEW YORK STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
cnyhomepage.com

Governor Hochul proposes gas appliance ban

Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a statewide ban on gas appliances as part of her attempt to improve air quality and reduce emissions. The proposal calls for zero-emission new construction meaning a ban on the appliances for new homes starting in 2025, and for larger buildings in 2028. The state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for small buildings, and 2035 for larger buildings. ECR International’s Bob Shea explains there is a wide variety of appliances that will be banned.
CNY News

Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP skimming warning issued by OTDA

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is warning people of increasing incidents of Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit thefts via EBT card skimming. According to the OTDA, they've been made aware of a number of incidents.

