FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local news in brief, Feb. 2
Reservation process ready to go for Four Pass Loop. The White River National Forest will start requiring an overnight permit and fee for some of the most heavily visited areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness this year. Reservations for the first part of the year will be available starting on Feb. 15.
Operator shortage results in Pitkin Alert for canceled RFTA routes Tuesday
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has seen minor cancellations here and there throughout the winter due to worker shortages, but in most situations, RFTA has pivoted resources from lines like the BRT or L that runs up and down the valley consistently to ensure coverage across all routes, without a need to mass-blast information across the valley.
APCHA board considers grants for emergency repairs
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors considered a new grant program on Wednesday that would assist homeowners with making essential capital repairs on their homes. The board last discussed the proposal on Dec. 14 and was supportive of including non-emergency essential repairs and the potential addition of a...
What a winter: Aspen enjoys 4th straight month of above-average snowfall
January was the fourth straight month of above normal snowfall for the Aspen-Snowmass resorts this winter, and February is lining up to add to the impressive streak, according to private forecasting services. Aspen Weather meteorologist Cory Gates wrote in his report Wednesday that Aspen Highlands collected 81 inches of snow...
Dispatchers seek relief from false crash notices
The Pitkin County emergency dispatch center is seeking relief from ongoing false alarms from the “crash detection” feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch. The dispatch center issued a PitkinAlert to its subscribers Tuesday appealing to owners of those devices to update to the latest operating systems and to respond immediately when their devices provide a warning that a crash detection message will be sent.
Who will pay the bill?
The city of Aspen is engaged in an expensive outreach program endorsing a 25-year-old concept (the “straight shot”) that it calls the “preferred alternative” as a new entrance into Aspen. “Preferred” is somewhat misleading. Since 2002 (the last public vote on the issue), voters in both the city of Aspen and Pitkin County have preferred the S-curve over the straight shot.
Analysis paralysis
It is easy to get waylaid when solving problems by what many call “analysis paralysis.” It is better to move on with your best choice. I have been reading the letters to the editor offering seemingly endless ideas for a new Entrance to Aspen. I believe many of these letter writers are NIMBYs of the preferred record of decision.
Please replace flag
To the Aspen Police Department: Please remove the mutilated flag in your lobby and replace it with a proper American flag.
Glenwood Springs chamber’s awards gala an opportunity to flash back to 1980s prom night
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will celebrate local businesses and individuals and present awards to outstanding community members at its annual gala on Saturday at Hotel Colorado. It’s a longstanding event that recognizes local businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. The evening also will transport attendees...
Aspen gallery’s doors open for Ghanaian painter
Casterline|Goodman Gallery in Aspen is presenting the debut solo exhibition of contemporary Ghanaian painter Seth Fiifi Afful. The show, titled “Beauty in Unity,” opens today and will run through March 1 at Casterline|Goodman’s primary location, 611 E. Cooper Ave. The exhibition, featuring around 17 paintings by Afful, is a historic moment for the Ghanaian artist and the Aspen gallery: It marks the first time that his work will be shown in the United States.
