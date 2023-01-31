Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
French inflation rises to 7.0% in January on energy prices
PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French inflation rose in January on higher energy prices after the government phased out some measures that had reined in increases, according to preliminary figures released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Euro area grew in the fourth quarter
Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
U.S. labor cost growth smallest in a year
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in its fight against inflation.
ABC News
Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving
BEIJING -- Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher on Wednesday after the...
What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
Perhaps a 2023 recession can be avoided after all. Consistently falling prices alongside a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and next week’s anticipated less aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve are changing economists’ tune and renewing hopes about the overall health of the economy. The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) cooled…
NBC Connecticut
Nearly a Year on From the Supposed Russian Exodus, Most Major Companies Have Yet to Withdraw
A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine. By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won’t fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as...
kalkinemedia.com
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
NBC Connecticut
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
ECB raises rates, signals at least one more hike
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5% on Thursday and explicitly signalled at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month, reaffirming it would stay the course in the fight against high inflation.
CNBC
Major central banks set to signal interest rate glide path in crucial week for monetary policy
Economists will be watching policymakers' rhetoric closely for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year, as three major central banks try to engineer a soft landing for their respective economies without allowing inflation to regain momentum. The Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting on Wednesday, before...
monitordaily.com
Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
