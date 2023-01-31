I am happy to announce my campaign for mayor, and I am writing to ask for your support and your vote in the the upcoming election. I am seeking a final term as mayor to continue working for Aspen on the issues that impact our community. I am very proud of my four years in office, and I am optimistic about the direction Aspen is heading in. I am hopeful for two more years to continue the good work that has been started and to keep improving our processes and outcomes.

ASPEN, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO