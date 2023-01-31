Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board considers grants for emergency repairs
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors considered a new grant program on Wednesday that would assist homeowners with making essential capital repairs on their homes. The board last discussed the proposal on Dec. 14 and was supportive of including non-emergency essential repairs and the potential addition of a...
Aspen Daily News
Torre asks for support
I am happy to announce my campaign for mayor, and I am writing to ask for your support and your vote in the the upcoming election. I am seeking a final term as mayor to continue working for Aspen on the issues that impact our community. I am very proud of my four years in office, and I am optimistic about the direction Aspen is heading in. I am hopeful for two more years to continue the good work that has been started and to keep improving our processes and outcomes.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen’s extreme political homogeneity: not good
The Aspen City Council’s Jan. 23 work session included an exchange between Councilman Skippy Mesirow, Community Development Director Philip Supino and City Manager Sara Ott that made my ears perk up. The meeting’s seven-page memo detailed the community development department’s 2023 work plan. Included on the memo’s second page...
Aspen Daily News
Dispatchers seek relief from false crash notices
The Pitkin County emergency dispatch center is seeking relief from ongoing false alarms from the “crash detection” feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch. The dispatch center issued a PitkinAlert to its subscribers Tuesday appealing to owners of those devices to update to the latest operating systems and to respond immediately when their devices provide a warning that a crash detection message will be sent.
Aspen Daily News
‘Drivers bad’
I have an issue with Steve Skinner's "Snowpack good, canyon bad," commentary in the Jan. 31 Aspen Daily News. He thinks the most terrifying route out there is I-70 through the canyon. I disagree and would like to explain my issue with his remarks. Colorado road safety is under the...
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen wants feedback on updated park rental policy
Community members are invited to attend an open house hosted by the city of Aspen next week to provide feedback on park rental policies and what should be included in an update. In recent years, the city’s parks have experienced an increase in usage related to weddings, large scale events,...
Aspen Daily News
Operator shortage results in Pitkin Alert for canceled RFTA routes Tuesday
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has seen minor cancellations here and there throughout the winter due to worker shortages, but in most situations, RFTA has pivoted resources from lines like the BRT or L that runs up and down the valley consistently to ensure coverage across all routes, without a need to mass-blast information across the valley.
Aspen Daily News
Analysis paralysis
It is easy to get waylaid when solving problems by what many call “analysis paralysis.” It is better to move on with your best choice. I have been reading the letters to the editor offering seemingly endless ideas for a new Entrance to Aspen. I believe many of these letter writers are NIMBYs of the preferred record of decision.
Aspen Daily News
Please replace flag
To the Aspen Police Department: Please remove the mutilated flag in your lobby and replace it with a proper American flag.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Feb. 2
Reservation process ready to go for Four Pass Loop. The White River National Forest will start requiring an overnight permit and fee for some of the most heavily visited areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness this year. Reservations for the first part of the year will be available starting on Feb. 15.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Aspen Daily News
Local vs. corporate
On Saturday (Jan. 28), both Aspen newspapers ran articles on the U.S. Forest Service's draft decision on the Crystal Valley Trail. The Aspen Times article was one short paragraph. The Aspen Daily News article was well over a full page. That is the difference between corporate and local. Thank you Aspen Daily News and Scott Condon for your in-depth local reporting.
Aspen Daily News
Forest Service: Secret stashes aren’t so secret
In the U.S. Forest Service’s view, it would be better to formalize old trail sections between Redstone and McClure Pass rather than allow continued informal use with little oversight. The White River National Forest contends that the Old McClure Pass Road and the Rock Creek Wagon Road are getting...
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
Summit Daily News
‘Holding our mail hostage’: As issues with the US Postal Service persist, Summit County residents report problems accessing prescriptions and important mail
For the better part of a month, Andrea Godfrey has been wearing her mismatched blue and red gloves, a yellow beanie and a long dark coat indoors at her home in Silverthorne. Godfrey, 71, has lived in the same home for much of the past 50 years, ever since her parents built the place in the 1970s. Now retired and living on a fixed income, she relies on government assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food and the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program for heating costs.
Aspen Daily News
Glenwood Springs chamber’s awards gala an opportunity to flash back to 1980s prom night
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will celebrate local businesses and individuals and present awards to outstanding community members at its annual gala on Saturday at Hotel Colorado. It’s a longstanding event that recognizes local businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. The evening also will transport attendees...
yellowscene.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident / Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Issues Class 2 misdemeanor Charges, Chaffee Childcare Initiative Issues Statement
(This post contains two parts of a developing story.) Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident. This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?
Aspen Daily News
What a winter: Aspen enjoys 4th straight month of above-average snowfall
January was the fourth straight month of above normal snowfall for the Aspen-Snowmass resorts this winter, and February is lining up to add to the impressive streak, according to private forecasting services. Aspen Weather meteorologist Cory Gates wrote in his report Wednesday that Aspen Highlands collected 81 inches of snow...
coloradosun.com
Vail Resorts sees uptick in skier traffic over last year’s record showing — but not in Colorado
VAIL — Early-season skier traffic to Vail Resorts’ 37 North American ski areas was up 12.5% through Jan. 8 compared with the same period last season, the company reported earlier this month. That bump is not evident in Colorado, where the company’s five resorts are seeing pretty mellow...
Comments / 0