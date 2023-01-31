ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei

By By Michelle Toh and CNN's Beijing bureau
 2 days ago

China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.

