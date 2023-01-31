ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
Cleveland.com

How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Farm and Dairy

Proposals received for Ohio hunting seasons

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting seasons. No changes were...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
WKYC

Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today) Ohio’s fossil record starts in the Cambrian Period, as no Precambrian fossils have been found in the region so far. On top of that, in the Late Cambrian, Ohio was submerged and entirely covered by seawater. During the...
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
WKYC

Fun Valentine's Day date ideas in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — If you are still looking to make plans for Valentine's Day, 3News has you covered. We have compiled a list of date ideas across Northeast Ohio for the upcoming holiday!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
NBC4 Columbus

Did Buckeye Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion. Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil, who also […]
