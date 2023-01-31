Read full article on original website
Related
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023; jackpot $31 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, with the jackpot at an estimated $31 million. The numbers are 7-9-18-29-39 Mega Ball 13 Megaplier 4x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $653 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb....
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023; jackpot $613 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $613 million. The numbers are 1-4-12-36-49 Powerball 5 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 11-13-17-40-43-45 Kicker 372396. The jackpot is $4.7 million for the drawing on...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was deliberately set.
Farm and Dairy
Proposals received for Ohio hunting seasons
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting seasons. No changes were...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it in Ohio?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
Calling all dog owners: Ohio license deadline is Tuesday
The deadline for your Fido or Spot to get licensed for the year is swiftly approaching.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today) Ohio’s fossil record starts in the Cambrian Period, as no Precambrian fossils have been found in the region so far. On top of that, in the Late Cambrian, Ohio was submerged and entirely covered by seawater. During the...
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Fun Valentine's Day date ideas in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — If you are still looking to make plans for Valentine's Day, 3News has you covered. We have compiled a list of date ideas across Northeast Ohio for the upcoming holiday!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Did Buckeye Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion. Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil, who also […]
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0