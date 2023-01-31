Read full article on original website
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Harrods customers describe walking into ‘pool of blood’ after man stabbed in store
Harrods customers have described walking into a “pool of blood” after a man was stabbed at the world-famous London department store.A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital by emergency services following the shocking incident last night in Knightsbridge, west London. The victim is believed to have been targeted for his designer watch. Emergency responders raced to the scene and cordoned off the store, but the knifeman managed to escape and is still at large.The victim remains in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.A father, who was with his teenage daughter in the store’s Louis Vuitton concession...
Three teenage boys arrested after 20-year-old man stabbed to death
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in the West Midlands.Bailey Atkinson, of Bloxwich, was found with multiple stab wounds in High Street, Walsall, on Saturday morning and later died in hospital.On Thursday, West Midlands Police said three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, had been arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so muchFamily statementSpeaking at the weekend, Mr Atkinson’s family said: “We respectfully ask for privacy at the moment while we grieve the loss of...
Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria
A family including six young children born in Britain were found living in an abandoned wine cellar in a small Austrian village.An unnamed man, 54, was arrested after the children - all under the age of five - were discovered in the illegal hideout in Obritz, about 47 miles north of the capital Vienna.Local media reports said the man, who has been linked to conspiracy theories and those rejecting the Austrian state, was detained for resisting state authority.Social services called the police after the man, who is said to be Austrian but working in Britain, pepper sprayed officials who had...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother
A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
New pictures of mystery man found dead with 30-year-old map
Police probing the mystery death of an elderly man whose body was pulled from a canal have released a haunting image of his face to try and identify him. The man’s body was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods in Leeds on 15 January.West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.Now detectives working to identify the man have released an artist’s impression of what they believe to be his likeness and images of his clothing and shoes.The man has been...
Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’
“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
Dog walker vanishes on river path as major police search launched after spaniel found without her
A major search is under way after a woman vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire. Nicola Bulley, 45, was walking her dog on Friday 27 January around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley's dog - a brown Spaniel - has been found close to where she was last seen and hope this might help jog the memory of anyone who saw her at around the same time and who may have information relating to her whereabouts.Emergency crews including Lancashire Fire...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Beauty blogger ‘killed lookalike she found on Instagram’ to fake her own death
A woman in Germany has been accused of killing a lookalike she found on Instagram to fake her own death.The suspect, identified as Shahraban K, is alleged to have stabbed beauty blogger Khadidja O more than 50 times, completely disfiguring her face, after luring her into a meeting in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt last August.Shahraban K, a 24-year-old German-Iraqi woman who is herself a beauty blogger, then allegedly tried to make it look as if she was the one who had been murdered by leaving Khadidja’s body in her Mercedes car and parking it near the flat of friend...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
