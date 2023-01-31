Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves 'padlock' ordinance, gun penalty and NOPD hiring audit
In a series of moves aimed at chipping away at the city's crime problem, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday passed measures directed at nuisance businesses, the parents of kids who bring guns to school and illegal dumping, while also asking for an auditor to take a close look at police recruiting.
NOLA.com
City-funded mailer touting Mayor Cantrell's 'Strong Leadership for a Resilient City' may violate state law
A recent flyer sent to thousands of New Orleanians by the city crediting Mayor LaToya Cantrell for a host of public safety, infrastructure and economic improvements could run afoul of state campaign finance regulations. The glossy flyer, which started showing up in mailboxes over the last 10 days, prominently features...
NOLA.com
Judge applauds New Orleans police recruiting, warns against premature end to consent decree
The federal judge overseeing New Orleans Police Department reforms applauded the agency Thursday for recruiting new officers and giving some police work to civilian employees, but she warned that its decade-old federal consent decree will not end prematurely. District Judge Susie Morgan expressed alarm over repeated comments by public officials...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
fox8live.com
New Orleans council considering suspending businesses that ‘harbor violent crime’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is considering increased penalties for businesses in an attempt to curb violent crime in the city. Council Vice President Helena Moreno presented a new law that would give the city and the chief of police the power to suspend the licenses of “chronic nuisance businesses that harbor violent and serious crime.”
ladatanews.com
Councilmember Moreno Proposes New Nuisance Law Seeking to Empower the City to Directly Address Businesses Harboring Violent Crime
Councilmember Helena Moreno presented a new proposed law that would give the City and Police Chief new authorities to address chronic nuisance businesses that harbor violent and serious crime. The proposal is patterned after a similar law in Baltimore and allows the City’s legal department, in concert with the Police Superintendent, to suspend operational licenses of chronic nuisance businesses for up to two years.
NOLA.com
Morrell slams Cantrell over leadership 'vacuum,' says council has mandate to curb mayoral excesses
New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell said the days of a strong executive branch bulldozing the city’s legislative body are over, and he's vowed to use the council as an independent check against Mayor LaToya Cantrell over the remainder of her time in office. Morrell took over as...
Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing
Much of Acre Road, the public housing project in Marrero, looked like a ghost town by late January. Its playgrounds were bereft of children and empty brick duplexes bearing boarded-up windows and doors lined the streets. Then there was Elaine Savage, who had lit up the facade of her house with tinsel and fleur-de-lis accents and […] The post Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
New Orleans City Council approves its "padlock" ordinance targeting nuisance businesses, krewes that host foot parades downtown say they're worse off than others, State Farm declares dozens of Kia and Hyundai models ineligible for insurance and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Two shot overnight as New Orleans leaders declare crime is trending down
NEW ORLEANS — While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that crime tracking data shows a downward trend in the first few weeks of 2023, The New Orleans Police Department is still dealing with violent crime in the streets on a nearly daily basis. Overnight, two people became the...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
fox8live.com
96% of NoLaToya Recall’s contributions come from one New Orleanian
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the past week, some New Orleanians might have gotten a pamphlet from the city that recaps the achievements Mayor LaToya Cantrell was responsible for in 2022. The list includes $97 million invested into priority roadwork projects, removing more than 2,700 illegal guns from the streets,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Democrats’ endorsement of candidate with domestic violence history splits party leaders
The Orleans Parish Democratic Party’s endorsement of a state House candidate who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge a decade ago has created a rift between local party members. Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee members last week voted to endorse Steven Kennedy, one of six candidates vying to...
2 NOPD officers exposed to fentanyl needed Narcan - Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers who were exposed to fentanyl three weeks ago while responding to a call, needed Narcan to recover from the exposure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday morning at her weekly press briefing. Cantrell said that the officers picked up a bag or...
WDSU
Ethics report alleging NOPD officer drug use posted to public site despite claim being unfounded
Anonymous allegations of an NOPD officer and drugs in a hotel room – that's what WDSU Investigates found in the Office of the Independent Police Monitors Monthly Ethics Review that showed allegations centering around an NOPD captain. Crime watchdogs say posting this type of information could be harmful to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Council President eyes sweeping reforms for future Mardi Gras permitting
New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell is preparing significant new reforms for the way the city permits and treats Mardi Gras krewes in the future, ranging from forcing out some old-line parade krewes to giving walking krewes like Chewbacchus and krewedelusion the same sort of protections and rights that “traditional” parading groups like Rex and Zulu now enjoy.
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NOLA.com
Push to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell raises $488k, nearly all from single GOP donor
The committee to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised $488,000 since its last campaign filing, the vast majority from a single Republican donor, the group said in a financial disclosure that came weeks after it missed a Jan. 8 deadline. As the campaign plunged more than half a million dollars...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
