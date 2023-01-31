ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Are for-profit colleges worth the cost? Graduates are split on the value of their degrees

By Chris Quintana, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Only about 40% of students who attended a for-profit university say their degree was worth the cost, according to new polling shared with USA TODAY.

That sentiment emerges at a time when Americans are broadly questioning the value of a college education . For-profits, however, are often the subject of additional federal scrutiny and criticism because of their recruitment practices and high cost of attendance compared to public schools.

“Compared to public higher education institutions, for-profit colleges have been criticized for being more expensive with similar or worse outcomes for graduates, who tend to be left with higher debt,” reads the report from Public Agenda , a nonpartisan research firm, and funded by Arnold Ventures , a philanthropic organization found by billionaires Laura and John Arnold .

What happens when a college closes? A for-profit closure upended one veteran’s life. Two years later, he’s still rebuilding.

That skepticism is fueled by the high-profile closures of massive college chains like ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges in the mid-2010s. The federal government also stripped an accreditor associated with for-profit colleges of its authority to approve federal funding last year, one of the few times the federal government has done so in recent memory.

Are for-profit colleges worth the cost?

The survey queried about 600 for-profit students, graduates and dropouts. It also compared responses with 400 community college students.

About two-thirds of for-profit grads said they were optimistic about earning their degree prior to their studies.

According to the survey, 38% of for-profit graduates said the money they paid for their degree was worth the cost, and another 37% said it was not. The remaining quarter said the value of their degree “remains to be seen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rtJt_0kX80A0e00
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has said he wants the Education Department to prevent students from being taken advantage of by for-profit colleges. The federal agency is revisiting rules around for-profit colleges and how effectively they help students get jobs. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The survey also found about half of those at proprietary universities borrow, but only 30% of community college students do the same. About 65% of alumni of for-profit institutions said making payments on their student loans was difficult – though payments on federal student loans have been paused for roughly the past three years.

For-profit Stratford University to close: It blames the Education Department for its end

Students at for-profit universities were more likely to learn about their colleges or schools from advertisements. In contrast, those at community colleges were more likely to learn about their institutions from high school guidance counselors.

Why do people go to for-profit colleges?

About 55% said the availability of online classes was one of the most important factors in making their decision. Roughly half of graduates said they wanted a different career altogether, and a quarter said they wanted to get ahead in their jobs.

How to find a good university? A college closed, leaving thousands without a degree. How to keep it from happening to you

Nearly half of those surveyed said college recruiters provide useful information about the college, yet about 40% said they felt pressured to enroll. About 2 in 5 students said recruiters helped them understand “how to apply for financial aid,” while 30% said they were contacted too frequently.

How do for-profit colleges compare with public and private universities?

Based on federal data, these institutions often cost more than public universities , though private nonprofits are often more expensive. However, four-year proprietary universities have graduation rates significantly lower than their private counterparts.

Graduation rates are higher for students seeking degrees or certificates at two-year for-profit institutions in comparison with similar public or private institutions.

Graduates from public four-year institutions graduate with about $26,100 in debt compared with about $29,000 for grads of private universities and $35,700 for nonprofit graduates, according to federal data. However, private school grads leave with more debt in certificate and associate programs relative to public and for-profit universities.

What do for-profit universities think of the findings?

Jason Altmire, head of the for-profit university trade group Career Education Colleges and Universities, said for-profit institutions cater to adult students.

“What we have always argued on the for-profit side is we provide that off-ramp for people who have tried other settings that haven't worked out,” said Altmire, a former Democrat in the House from Pennsylvania. “If they work hard, we can get them their degree quickly.”

Tuition is higher at these institutions, he said, because they typically don’t have large endowments as private universities do, and they don’t receive the same amount of public funding from states. Most universities benefit from government funding in the form of student loans, grants for low-income students and other federal aid.

What happened to free college? Cutting cost of higher ed out of feds' reach

Altmire also pointed to a Gallup study for the trade group that found roughly 60% of graduates of its schools were employed. Additionally, about 50% found a job within six months of graduating, compared with about 30% of graduates with associate degrees.

He noted that skepticism of higher education is rising at public and private universities, not just at for-profit colleges. A 2022 poll from USA TODAY and Public Agenda found only about half of Americans think the value of a college education outweighs the cost.

Contact Chris Quintana at (202) 308-9021 or cquintana@usatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CQuintanadc

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are for-profit colleges worth the cost? Graduates are split on the value of their degrees

Comments / 0

Related
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
US News and World Report

A College Guide for Nontraditional Students

College students have long been thought of as recent high school graduates who live on or close to campus, participate in clubs, attend campus-related sporting events and socialize on the weekends. But today's college enrollees don't necessarily fit that mold. Many are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including a full-time...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State

Let’s face it, college is expensive. Making the decision to attend college can be one that comes with countless benefits – education, lifelong friends and connections, job opportunities – but it has also become an increasingly expensive undertaking. While there are many cheaper higher education institutions nationwide, there is also no shortage of very expensive […]
NEVADA STATE
The Herald News

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
CNBC

The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000

Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
Sneha Neupane

Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
dallasexpress.com

College Degrees Less Important to Employers

The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
bestcolleges.com

Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce

Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
CBS News

Companies give people fake "manager" titles, and save billions

Would you rather be a front-desk clerk or "Director of First Impressions"? A barber or a "Grooming Manager"?How you answer could mean a significant difference in annual earnings. That's because companies routinely inflate workers' titles to avoid paying them in full for overtime work, according to researchers from the University of Texas and Harvard Business School.It's no secret companies go to great lengths to keep their labor costs down. What the new working paper reveals is that firms save a total of $4 billion in overtime payments a year simply by getting creative with titles. For employees, however, these inflated titles...
Noozhawk

Allan Hancock College Seeks Partners for College Corps Program

Allan Hancock College is looking to partner with area nonprofit and governmental organizations willing to accept student volunteers as part of the state’s California College Corps program. Eligible organizations must operate in the areas of K-12 education, climate action or food insecurity. Organizations must also be able to host...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

764K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy