We cant blame Elon Musk for dreaming of moving to Mars the human race has always been curious about finding a better life somewhere else. But not everyone in crypto is looking up to the stars to find new worlds; others stay on earth and attempt to build a new micronation, or a crypto community, here. There are dozens of projects in development and a few actually operational including Liberland, Satoshi Island and Puertopia/Sol attracting interest from the blockchain world.

2 DAYS AGO