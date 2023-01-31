Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
U.S. says Sime Darby Plantation products no longer produced with forced labour
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities said palm oil products made by Sime Darby Plantation (KL:SIPL) were no longer produced with forced labour, in a sign that a two-year import ban on the Malaysian firm will soon be lifted. Goods made by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm...
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation. The United Kingdom has proposed a framework for regulating the cryptocurrency market. One proposal aims to implement stricter regulations for crypto lending services. After the consultation ends on April 30, the administration will start drafting a response. To curb the shady...
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
Celsius to Allow Eligible Users to Withdraw 94% of Custody Asset
Celsius to Allow Eligible Users to Withdraw 94% of Custody Asset. Celsius will enable eligible users to cash out certain custody assets soon. Celsius users will receive an email before February 15 about their eligibility. An independent examiner described Celsius’ business operation as a Ponzi scheme. The bankrupt crypto...
Starbucks' grande-sized sales drop in China squeezes profits
(Reuters) -Starbucks' quarterly sales decline in China was four times worse than the coffee chain expected and it has no "line of sight" into when business there will fully recover, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 2.2% in extended trading. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)'s comparable sales in China...
20 wild attempts to create crypto micronations or communities
We cant blame Elon Musk for dreaming of moving to Mars the human race has always been curious about finding a better life somewhere else. But not everyone in crypto is looking up to the stars to find new worlds; others stay on earth and attempt to build a new micronation, or a crypto community, here. There are dozens of projects in development and a few actually operational including Liberland, Satoshi Island and Puertopia/Sol attracting interest from the blockchain world.
Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
China’s Changsha Claims Over 300,000 Merchants Accepted Digital Yuan
China’s Changsha Claims Over 300,000 Merchants Accepted Digital Yuan. Changsha said that its residents have processed over 53.25 million digital yuan transactions. Changsha was introduced to the digital yuan pilot program in April 2021. The pilot trial was introduced to other cities too including Shanghai, Hainan, Xi’an, Qingdao, and...
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
