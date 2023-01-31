ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

New Connecticut economic development chief faces headwinds

By Erica E. Phillips
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
Amid unsettling news from Lego, Lockheed-Martin and Digital Currency Group, Alexandra Daum says the key to growth is telling CT's story.

Related
Washington Examiner

Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money

The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

$300 Million Great Wolf Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut Breaks Ground

The Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket will be the company’s 23rd resort in North America and third resort in the Northeastern. U.S. The 549-room resort, which is being built as part of a partnership agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, will be located on 13-acres adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino and will feature a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park and a 61,000 square foot family entertainment center.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Eversource Marks National Energy Assistance Day

(February 1, 2023) —With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the program which not only helps customers pay their energy bills, but also provides weatherization funds to help make their home more energy efficient and comfortable during the winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Gov. Ned Lamont pushes for gun control on state level

Five states currently ban the open-carrying of guns. Connecticut hopes to begin the sixth by the end of this year. Banning open carry is just one of six state gun reform proposals Gov. Ned Lamont has put forward in the last week during a series of events criss-crossing the state. He unveiled the first half of his proposals in Waterbury last Monday and proposed the second half last Thursday in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘hero pay’ cash arriving sooner than expected

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Hero pay” deposits for essential pandemic workers begin Wednesday. “The checks that we promised them are going to be coming a little bit sooner than we had announced last week, and within the next two weeks, every single person who did a direct deposit with us, through this program, will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly

The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

