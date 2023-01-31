ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rock of Ages’: Entertaining, over-the-top return for Garden Theatre | Review

By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Ah, just what musical theater needs: Another one of those “boy meets girl, they fall for each other, then he mentions the word “friend,” so she has sex with a washed-up rock star in a men’s room and becomes a stripper” love stories.

That’s “Rock of Ages” in a nutshell, with a little mumbo-jumbo about “following your dreams” tossed in for good measure.

Set to a score of 1980s hair-metal anthems and other rock songs of the era — “The Final Countdown” anyone? — “Rock of Ages” was perhaps an unexpected contender for Broadway. But, with a certain demographic, it struck a chord and ran for six years.

The Garden Theatre has returned to live theater after a six-month hiatus with this silly show, given a slick and entertaining staging by Victory Productions in a new partnership. Saturday evening’s crowd was ready for the return — and ready to rock and roll all night.

“Welcome back,” shouted producer Keith Hinson from the stage to a roar from the packed house. “Is everybody ready to go back to the ‘80s?”

Moments later, the tight six-man band was blasting “Cum on Feel the Noize,” while a fan kept the guitarist’s flowing hair billowing in approved music-video style, and a provocatively dressed woman displayed how far she could get a tri-colored rocket pop down her throat.

Yes, “Rock of Ages” is loud, crude and, at times, inane.

Encouraged to sing along, the Garden crowd ate it up.

And with good reason. If you’re going to stage such nonsense, you need to go all in with over-the-top flair. That’s what Victory Productions has successfully done.

Recent “The Voice” contestant and Central Floridian Omar Cardona stars as Drew, the wannabe rocker who messes up his chance with fresh-off-the-turnip-truck Sherrie. She’s pluckily played by Diana Huey, last seen in Central Florida starring as Ariel in a tour of “The Little Mermaid,” and she wants to be part of Drew’s world.

Other roles are filled with nationally known names: “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice good-naturedly plays the kindly stoner owner of the L.A. club where most of the show is set, though it’s too bad he isn’t called upon to sing more.

Stacee Jaxx, the washed-up, addled rock star, is played by Central Floridian Justin Matthew Sargent, who starred as Drew in the Broadway production. He struts and preens and, um, urinates with goofily comic effect. Sargent also directed and only gets boxed in by the Garden’s smallish stage a time or two.

Mostly, the space is used efficiently, thanks to Tim Dygert’s scenic design, augmented by Ian McDaniel’s snappy digital projections, which range from literal place setting (a men’s bathroom, for example) to MTV mode.

Amber Nadelkov’s energetic choreography also calls MTV videos to mind, as do Victoria Nicolette Gist’s lycra-fishnet-denim costume creations.

But the real stars here are the voices, and they are big winners.

The highly likable Cardona, as his fans know from the TV competition, can hit jaw-droppingly high notes seemingly without breaking a sweat, and he and Huey, who packs a mean rock belt herself, create thrilling blends on classics such as Damn Yankees’ “High Enough.”

Sargent lets loose with a blistering rendition of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll be hankering for a wine cooler or two.

All the leads have the necessary charisma to breeze through the ridiculous plot, which also involves two Germans trying to shut down the club in the name of redevelopment.

A few supporting players stand out as well, particularly Militia Vox as a strip-club owner with the proverbial heart of gold and Christine Dwyer as an overzealous activist.

A few times, the band’s underscore drowns out spoken plot exposition (like it matters). But there’s always something shiny to look at: An aerialist, a confetti cannon … yes, it’s a lot of excesses. But that’s the ‘80s for you.

‘Rock of Ages’

  • Length: 2:25, including intermission
  • Where: Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden
  • When: Through Feb. 26
  • Cost: $35 and up
  • Info: gardentheatre.org

Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com .

