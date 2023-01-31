ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Feb. 1)

Julia Bella, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Bella, a junior, had three points with one goal and two assists to help the Wilton co-op defeat the Ridgefield co-op 6-4 at the Winter Garden on Saturday. Amanda Benson, New Canaan: Benson, a senior defender, had three points in the third period, scoring twice and assisting...
WILTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats

There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford

January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
The Jewish Press

BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT

The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Torrington residents line up for pet food bank

TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Food Bank offers a free pet food giveaway monthly to residents. The giveaway, staff members said, helps pet owners keep their animals out of shelters "due to the high cost and lack of pet food in some stores." The most recent event was held Jan. 26.
TORRINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

