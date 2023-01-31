Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Feb. 1)
Julia Bella, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Bella, a junior, had three points with one goal and two assists to help the Wilton co-op defeat the Ridgefield co-op 6-4 at the Winter Garden on Saturday. Amanda Benson, New Canaan: Benson, a senior defender, had three points in the third period, scoring twice and assisting...
wiltonbulletin.com
Ansonia stars among notable Connecticut HS football players to choose colleges on National Signing Day
ANSONIA — A city's mayor isn't typically the kind of dignitary in attendance at the local high school's National Signing Day ceremony. But Ansonia mayor David Cassetti and his family were proudly present in the Ansonia High School Library Wednesday afternoon. There, son David Cassetti Jr. and fellow captains...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
NBC Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats
There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
wiltonbulletin.com
January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford
January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
wiltonbulletin.com
Inspired by motherhood and her late mom’s oatmeal, CT woman opens vegan bakery in Norwalk
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Taking inspiration from the cooking of her late mother, a Connecticut mom has opened a bakery in Norwalk that aims to help other parents live longer, healthier lives. Stylish Spoon, which opened in Norwalk at the loading dock at...
"Connecticut" huskies rescued from interstate
Two “Connecticut” huskies were rescued after being spotted crossing several lanes of traffic during the afternoon on I-95 in Bridgeport and taken to animal control
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
The Jewish Press
BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT
The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
Eyewitness News
Increasing hostility on the court may have led to a shortage in sports officials
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Has been a shortage of sports officials across the nation, and in Connecticut the problem has only gotten worse since the pandemic. While the pandemic escalated the problem, that has not been the leading reason. Most competitive sports at every level rely on the person in...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
wiltonbulletin.com
Torrington residents line up for pet food bank
TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Food Bank offers a free pet food giveaway monthly to residents. The giveaway, staff members said, helps pet owners keep their animals out of shelters "due to the high cost and lack of pet food in some stores." The most recent event was held Jan. 26.
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
