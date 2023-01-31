Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hundreds of classified documents found in Tampa home of retired Air Force officer
TAMPA, Fla. - As several investigations are underway over classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, a retired Air Force Intel boss was caught with hundreds at his home. This investigation dates back to January 24, 2017...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
constructiondive.com
Florida GC files for Chapter 11
A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital’s Cancer Institute Awarded Coveted Accreditation from Commission on Cancer
State-of-the-art technology is one of the ways the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute provides the highest-quality care and improves patient outcomes. The TrueBeam system ensures cancer patients get the exact dose of radiation, precisely where they need it. With multiple locations in Palm Beach County, the TGH Cancer Institute has...
observernews.net
Medical service provider comes to your home
If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
usf.edu
WUSF selects Executive Editor for multi-newsroom collaboration to cover the Gulf Coast
WUSF Public Media has hired a longtime Florida journalist to head up an independent journalism collaboration that will expand news coverage in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. Eric Garwood has served as Managing Editor of the Observer Media Group in Sarasota the past six years. He will oversee a team...
Only 1 name on Tampa mayor ballot in March
There will only be one name printed on the ballot for the next Tampa mayor election in March — Jane Castor.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
995qyk.com
New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport
New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
usf.edu
Polk and Hernando among the rural Florida counties receiving funds to expand broadband access
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday more than $144 million in funds will be distributed to rural counties across the state to expand their access to broadband internet — including Polk and Hernando counties. In a news release, DeSantis announced the first set of funds through the Broadband Opportunity Grant...
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
Pasco County considers "tent city" as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
Florida pollen levels remain high this month
Pollen season never really seems to go away in Florida but there are few times a year when it is worse than others.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
usf.edu
USF students rally against a state request for transgender health records
Trans joy and the protection of students’ civil rights were the focus of a small rally on the University of South Florida Tampa campus Tuesday. A number of student organizations gathered near the Marshall Student Center to rally against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to the state’s 12 public universities for information on students seeking gender-affirming and trans health care.
