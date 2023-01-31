ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
constructiondive.com

Florida GC files for Chapter 11

A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
TAMPA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital’s Cancer Institute Awarded Coveted Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

State-of-the-art technology is one of the ways the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute provides the highest-quality care and improves patient outcomes. The TrueBeam system ensures cancer patients get the exact dose of radiation, precisely where they need it. With multiple locations in Palm Beach County, the TGH Cancer Institute has...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

Medical service provider comes to your home

If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport

New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

USF students rally against a state request for transgender health records

Trans joy and the protection of students’ civil rights were the focus of a small rally on the University of South Florida Tampa campus Tuesday. A number of student organizations gathered near the Marshall Student Center to rally against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to the state’s 12 public universities for information on students seeking gender-affirming and trans health care.
TAMPA, FL

