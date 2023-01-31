ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

John carrols
2d ago

Hey how about letting 13 year olds vote too! Or even be president? Or how about an airline pilot? How about drive a vehicle? How about own a firearm? Exactly…Won’t happen because their brains are fully developed yet

Jarenice Bravo
2d ago

These people and all of those who support these people ought to be ashamed of themselves. Kids can't decide what foods they like. How the hell are they going to decide what's their sexuality? Kids CANNOT make lifelong decision yet because their little minds are not mature. Wtf is wrong with these people! And then they wonder why we normal intelligent people have what they see as a very hateful relationship with them. It's because we hate everything they're fighting for and the things they're doing because we know IT IS WRONG! PERIOD!

merlin mama
2d ago

when my mother is paying out of pocket for CANCER treatment, how can they dare to say that this is life saving? go to a cancer center and you'll see people who need life saving care! this is an absolute slap in the face of those people I see every day.

Related
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: DeSantis is Ruining Florida’s Public Colleges.

DeSantis has set out to ruin Florida's public colleges is the subject of an article appearing in The Atlantic this week, titled, Florida’s Soviet Commissars. Referencing in part an editorial from The New York Times,The Atlantic reports that DeSantis’s goal is to save the institutions, and one assumes the students, from ‘ideologically progressive’ viewpoints and rebuild them.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education

SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
SARASOTA, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

New Communist-type Law in Florida Prohibits any Books in School Not ‘Approved’ by the State First.

Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Judge orders Florida health agency to hand over documents on gender-affirming care

A Florida judge has ordered the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to produce documents related to its determination that gender-affirming health care cannot be covered under Medicaid because treatments are “experimental and investigational.” Attorneys for the AHCA — the agency that controls most of the state’s Medicaid program — will have until Feb.…
FLORIDA STATE

