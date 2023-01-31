Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
BPC appoints new managing director to lead its global payments firm in South Asia
Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.
ffnews.com
Mathijs Peeters Joins Siege FX as Head of Distribution for Europe
Siege FX announced the appointment of Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution for Europe. Mathijs joins Siege from Optiver where he was Head of FX Distribution, responsible for direct counterparty business development. Previously he was FX FinTech Business Manager at BlueCrest and prior to that Director of FX Institutional Sales at HSBC. His 25-year career in FX also includes Managing Director roles in institutional sales at Nomura and RBS.
ffnews.com
Lauren Jones joins Open Banking Exchange
Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a fully owned subsidiary of Konsentus, announced today that Lauren Jones joins as Director, Market Development, to advise open banking communities on the creation and implementation of frameworks, rules, standards, and processes to enable safe and secure data exchange. Formally Head of Standards at Payments UK...
Array’s Jeff Tobler Joins Expedia Group As Head of Global Media Relations
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Tobler, Array’s Chief Marketing Officer, is joining Expedia Group as Head of Global Media Relations. He will be responsible for leading communications strategy for the Expedia Brands, including Expedia, VRBO and Hotels.com. “We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Expedia Group team,” said Lauri Metrose, SVP, Expedia, Communications, Social Media and Influencers. “I have had the pleasure of knowing Jeff for a long time and I could not be more excited to have him join the team. His extensive experience and innovative approach to media relations will greatly enhance our already exceptional communications team as we embark on a...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
ffnews.com
Ozone API announces key senior hires to lead MENA growth
Ozone API, developer of the leading standards-based software for open finance, has expanded its international team with two senior hires who will work to drive expansion in the MENA region and lead a renewed focus on security in 2023. The pioneering founders of Ozone API led the development of the...
ffnews.com
10x and Paymentology redefine banking for Tier 1 banks through next generation technology
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, has joined forces with cloud-native core banking platform 10x to provide pre-integrated credit and debit card issuing and processing. The partnership sees Paymentology’s ultra-advanced, global issuing platform combine with 10x’s next-generation cloud native SaaS bank operating system. With its world...
ffnews.com
Banking Transformed Podcast: Global Trends that will Disrupt Finance in 2023
Recently, our editor-in-chief Ali Paterson joined Jim Marous for an episode of the Banking Transformed Podcast to discuss the global trends that will disrupt finance in 2023. From potential disruptive technologies to opportunities in embedded finance. Ali reveals the trends that he believes will impact the finance industry in the coming year and offers insights into the evolving role of banks and financial institutions in the digital age.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
ffnews.com
Trulioo Launches New Global Identity Verification Platform
Trulioo has launched an industry-defining global identity platform for person and business verification. The Trulioo platform showcases the company’s expertise and innovation in helping businesses worldwide build trusted user experiences while achieving regulatory compliance and optimizing growth. Trulioo continues to evolve its identity verification capabilities by combining a full...
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
ffnews.com
Moneyfarm launches first platform as a service solution in the UK
Moneyfarm, the European digital wealth manager, has launched its first ‘platform as a service’ solution in the UK for M&G plc and powered by M&G Wealth, delivered in just 9 months. Moneyfarm has developed a bespoke investment experience, available as an app on both Android and iOS as well as a web application. It is designed to target a new generation of savers, helping them to feel more confident in their investment decisions. Moneyfarm has created a solution for M&G that provides the simplicity of a digital-first investing experience but doesn’t forget that real people sometimes want help from real people, so they have access to dedicated &me consultants.
ffnews.com
Insurance and Savings Solutions Provider Utmost Group Upgrades With Client Screening From Napier in Just 21 Days
Following a period of explosive growth, Utmost Group, a leading provider of insurance and savings solutions, has upgraded its financial compliance capabilities in association with Napier, the leader in configurable anti-financial crime compliance. Napier’s client screening solution, which went live in just 21 days, has been introduced both to bolster...
ffnews.com
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide Increases Global Reach, Powering 25 Domestic and Pan-Regional Real-Time Schemes
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced the expansion of the global reach of its industry-leading, real-time payments software solutions. ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time schemes across six continents — including nine central infrastructures — providing solutions to central banks, participant banks, fintechs and other payment service providers.
ffnews.com
With teams up with NatWest and The Heard to offer fintech’s leading women and non-binary voices free media training
With, a leading international business communications agency, today announces a new media training initiative with NatWest, the UK’s largest business bank and The Heard, the spokesperson index for women and non-binary people in fintech. The initiative will provide three entrepreneurs from the NatWest accelerator programme and three members The Heard, free media training as part of ongoing work to help close the gender news gap.
ffnews.com
Azentio Software Recognized as a Notable Vendor in Leading Research Firms Digital Banking Engagement Platforms Report
Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, today announced that it has been recognized as a Notable Vendor in the Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (DBEPs) Landscape Report, Q1 2023, published by leading research and advisory firm Forrester. The report aims at helping digital leaders in banking, understand the value they can expect from a DBEP vendor, learn how vendors differ, and select one based on size and market focus.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Appoints New Managing Director Merchant Services
Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking has appointed Melinda Roylett as Managing Director, Merchant Services. Melinda will be based in London and report into Elyn Corfield, CEO, Business & Commercial Banking. Lloyds Bank has the ambition to provide all of its UK business customers across all segments with market-leading merchant...
ffnews.com
Morgan Stanley enters collaboration with FinTech Scotland
FinTech Scotland, the cluster management body, has announced a new strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley, further strengthening the growth of the financial technology innovation and excellence across Scotland and accelerating the fast-growing sector’s global connectivity. Morgan Stanley joins FinTech Scotland’s existing strategic partners including financial services firms, academia, technology...
ffnews.com
Former Gousto Product Manager, Barry Pace, Joins Penfold as New Head of Product
Penfold, the digital pensions innovator, has hired former Gousto Group Product Manager, Barry Pace to the newly created role of Head of Product. Pace joins the team from Gousto where he has worked since 2019. During his time at Gousto, Barry established a culture of continuous product discovery which was integral to increasing the performance of the recipe box brand’s highly regarded recommendations engine. Before Gousto, Barry held various product management roles in the tech startup community in London.
